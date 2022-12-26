Thank you, Andrea Parker for the photos from the BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites' 3-2 loss to Saranac Lake on Dec. 21. The Bobwhites are back in action on Wednesday, Dec. 28, when they take on East Clinton at 7 p.m. at the Collins Perley Complex.
Check out these photos of the Bobwhites in their close game with Saranac!
