The 10/12 District III Little League champions, Champlain, took their first loss in a stiff battle with Colchester on Thursday, July 7. Thank you, Heidi Brouillette, for the gallery highlighting the action!
The teams will be back in action this week as they contend for the 10/12 Little League softball state championship at the John R. Raleigh Memorial Field in Swanton.
