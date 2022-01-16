Thank you, Raven Schwan-Noble for this gallery of photos from the road! It's always so much fun to see our teams in action out-of-county!
Didn't catch the details? You can read Coach Matt Walker's recap here:
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Thank you, Raven Schwan-Noble for this gallery of photos from the road! It's always so much fun to see our teams in action out-of-county!
Didn't catch the details? You can read Coach Matt Walker's recap here:
Written By
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger. Contact her at rlaroche@orourkemediagroup.comrlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com |
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Our Messenger Today newsletter gets you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Our Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM MONDAY TO 1 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Southeast winds gusting as high as 55 mph across the Northeast Kingdom and along the immediate western slopes of the southern Green Mountains. * WHERE...Portions of northern Vermont and the Champlain Valley including western Rutland County. * WHEN...From 1 AM Monday to 1 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute on Monday. In combination with gusty winds, isolated to scattered power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may be heavy at times Monday morning with snowfall rates approaching 1 inch per hour before decreasing in the afternoon. A brief period of sleet and rain is possible across Vermont in the afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&
Currently in St. Albans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.