The District 3 10/12 Little League softball tournament began on Monday, June 26 with Essex earning a 7-3 win over combined Fairfax, Fletcher, and Westford.
All the District 3 games take place in Swanton at the John R. Raleigh Memorial Field. Weather permitting, Northeast will take on Northwest on Tuesday, June 27 at 6 p.m. Champlain will face Essex on Wednesday, June 28 at 6 p.m., and Browns River will face the winner of Northwest and Northeast on Thursday, June 29 at 6 p.m.
