Hot temperatures and stiff competition didn't stop MVU track and field athletes from putting their best foot forward Saturday, May 14, at Burlington Invitational.
For the girl Thunderbirds, top performers included: Alexandra Bourdeau: seventh overall in javelin: 87'7" and 11th overall in shot put: 28' 5.50" and Haley Stefaniak: sixteenth overall in triple jump, in 30'1.50"
Ruth Brueckner placed third in the 100m dash, with a time of 12.96 seconds, first in the 200m dash with a time of 26.23 seconds, first in the 800m with a winning time (and PR) of 2:17 seconds, and fifth in the High Jump, clearing a height of 4'10.50." Brueckner was also awarded Outstanding Female Athlete of the Meet.
The boys 4x100 relay team, Garrett Eldridge, Noah Mayhew, Caleb Underwood, and Connor Byers, placed eleventh overall, with a time of 51.83 seconds.
Hayzen Luneau placed 5th overall in the long jump, with a distance of 19'5.25"
