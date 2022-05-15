The BFA St. Albans Bobwhites fell 9-5 to the Essex Hornets on Saturday, May 12. The Hornets jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first two innings, but the Bobwhites rebounded in the top of the fourth, scoring four runs to take the lead. It was a short-lived advantage, as the Hornets tied the game in the bottom of the inning and tacked on five more runs in the fifth and sixth. BFA threatened in the top of the seventh, but the Hornets held the visitors to one run, securing the win.
Joey Nachaczewski, Peyton Graham, and Kolby Williams threw for the Bobwhites, and Bostwick, White, and Dusablon threw for Essex.
Nachaczewski homered for the Bobwhites and Isaac Gratton and Dakota Wry each had hits.
Thank you, Vickie Gratton, for the photos from the road!
