FAIRFAX - The BFA-Fairfax Bullets boys' Ultimate Frisbee team hosted the Champlain Valley Union Redhawks for the senior day contest on Wednesday, May 25, falling 11-10 in overtime.
Fairfax held the lead through most of the game, allowing CVU to creep up and tie the game in the final minutes. CVU took the lead, but as the clock wound down, Bullets senior Richard Bidwell tied the game, forcing overtime play. The Redhawks earned the win in overtime.
Eleven seniors will graduate from the program this spring; the four captains spoke of their experience with Ultimate Frisbee.
Kaden Labor: "I've played since my freshman year, and every year I get to meet new people and build a bond through the sport. You can't do this on your own; you have to work as a team, and I love that."
Zorion Seaman: "It brings the community together. I love these guys. During practice and games--everyone is having a good time and having fun."
Wyeth Haddock: "Ultimate is the most fun sport. It's the only sport I can think of where there's no officiating. You really go out there and work with others. It's all about communicating. And it's the only sport I can think of where we could play our senior game in jean shorts, and the coach would be okay with it. It's a sport that's about fun and working together. It's my favorite part of the year."
Hunter Cargill: "I really enjoy this sport in that there's competition, but not to the same level as soccer or football. Everyone is having a good time, and it's more fun than it is competition, and I think that's what everyone likes about it."
BFA-Fairfax Ultimate coach Patrick Greene spoke of the seniors' impact on the program.
"The guys who've played all for years have come so far. I was just looking at a photo of these guys four years ago, and they looked so young," said Greene. "Many of them couldn't throw a frisbee, and now, four years later--they've grown a lot. The school's lucky to have them, and I've been lucky to coach them."
BFA-Fairfax offense: Richard Bidwell 5 points, Wyeth Haddock 3 points, Zorion Seaman 3 assists, Hunter Cargill and Kaden Labor 2 assists each.
