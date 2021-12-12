The Bellows Free Academy St. Albans and Enosburg boys varsity basketball teams won't meet in the regular season this year since BFA has moved to the Metro Division, but they did battle it out in a scrimmage at BFA St. Albans on Friday evening. Thank you, Kim Earl, for giving us a peak at the action! We wish both teams a great regular season!
Check out these photos from the Bellows Free Academy St. Albans vs. Enosburg varsity boys basketball scrimmage
written by Ruthie Larocherlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger. Contact her at rlaroche@orourkemediagroup.comrlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com |
