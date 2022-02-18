Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and/or snowmelt and/or ice jam continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York and Vermont, including the following counties, in northern New York, Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence, Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern Franklin, Southwestern St. Lawrence, Western Clinton and Western Essex. In Vermont, Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Rutland, Essex, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Washington, Western Addison, Western Chittenden, Western Franklin, Western Rutland and Windsor. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - The combination of snow melt and observed rainfall amounts of one half to two inches has resulted in sharp rises on many local streams and rivers this morning. At this time the greatest risk of minor to moderate flooding is on the Ausable River in northern New York. In addition, minor flooding is possible on the Mad and Winooski rivers, along with Otter Creek. Finally, ice jam related flooding is still possible on many streams and rivers through this morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...The northern Adirondacks of New York, the entire Champlain Valley, and portions of north central Vermont. * WHEN...Through 1 PM EST Today. * IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult road conditions this morning due to freezing rain overnight followed by a flash freeze later this morning. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain early this morning will change over to sleet and then snow by mid-morning. Temperatures will fall rapidly through the morning, and any standing water or puddles will quickly become ice. Untreated surfaces will become very slick for the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution as travel will be difficult. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&