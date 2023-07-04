Two games were taking place on Monday evening at Cioffi Park, so we shot a gallery for the Milton and Essex teams. We hope you enjoy the photos; they're all free to download, so help yourself to the ones you like!
Check out these photos from Milton and Essex as they competed in the 8/10 District 3 Little League All-Star Tournament at Cioffi Park!
written by Ruthie Laroche Published on
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger.
