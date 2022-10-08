The Richford Rockets girls' varsity soccer team (5-3) took the long ride to the Long Trail Academy on Saturday, Oct. 8, earning a 5-0 shoutout win, their fourth shutout of the season. 

Richford goals: 
Kyrielle Dueso (unassisted) with 20:26 left in the game
Kyrielle Dueso (unassisted) with 15:08 left in the game
Madison Smith (unassisted) with 8:55 left in the game
Madison Smith (unassisted) with 8:32 left in the game
Madison Smith (assisted by Giorgia Belotti) with 7:08 left in the game
 
Aubrey Fadden saved 7 shots on goal and had her fourth shut out.

Thank you, Adi Chagnon, for the beautiful photos from the road! 

