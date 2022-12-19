Runners from Franklin County high schools competed at Gardner Collins Cage at the University of Vermont on Saturday, Dec. 17. Dan Brueckner of Swanton captured these images to share with the athletes and their families. Thank you, Dan!
We’ve included the top ten finishers in each event with place, name, school and time or distance.
Boys 55-meter
6 Sawyer Chaput-Graves BFA-St. Albans 7.14
Boys 1000 meter
10 Eamon Garceau Missisquoi Valley Union 3:16.75
Boys 1500 meter
3 Porter Hurteau BFA-St. Albans 4:19.14
Boys high jump
4 Luciano Patterson MVU 1.60m 5'3"
7 Eamon Garceau MVU 1.60m 5'3"
9 Connor Byers MVU 1.55m 5'1"
Boys Long Jump
10 Sawyer Chaput-Graves BFA-St. Albans 5.11m 16'9.25"
Girls 55 meter
9 Lauryn Johnson BFA-St. Albans 8.55
Girls 300 meter
7 Lauryn Johnson BFA-St. Albans 52.00
10 Rowan Gregory MVU 53.21
Girls 1000 meter
2 Lauren-Kate GarceauBFA- St. Albans in 3:31.26
Girls 1500 meter
5 Lana Spear MVU 5:50.82
Girls 3000 meter
4 Lana Spear MVU 12:27.52
Girls 55 meter hurdles
3 Lauryn Johnson BFA-St. Albans 11.10
Girls 4x200 meter relay
6 BFA-St. Albans 2:10.26 Johnson, Holland, Rijpma, and Hunsicker
9 MVU 2:20.75 Durkee, Favreau, Gregory, and Spear
Girls high jump
5 Alexandra Bourdeau MVU 1.30m 4'3.25"
10 Karli Holland BFA-St. Albans 1.20m3'11.25"
Girls shot put
7 Alexandra Bourdeau MVU 7.36m 24'1.75" 7.36 6.81 6.30
8 Laurelle Boomhower BFA-St. Albans 6.87m 22'6.50"
Team results
The MVU boys placed second in Division 2 with 62 points; Hartford was first with 145.
The MVU girls placed second in Division 2 with 64 points; Lake Region was first with 121.
