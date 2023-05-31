It was an excellent day at the Essex Invitational for BFA Fairfax Track & Field on Saturday, May 27. Outstanding performances resulted in more school records being broken, along with countless PRs! Here are some highlights:
New School Records:
Boys 1500m - Gage Magnuson - 4:33.61
Boys 3000m - Gage Magnuson - 9:42.36
Boys 100m - Shaun Gibson -11.60
Boys 200m - Jacob Matthias - 23.64
The Boys 4x100 of Shaun Gibson, Charlie Czapski, Burton Brown, and Jacob Matthias continue to break their own school record, this time with a time of 45.89.
We also had some great PR's:
Abigail Bedore - 11:55.87 in the 3000m
Charlie Czapski - 11.96 in the 100m
Jacob Matthias - 11.75 in the 100m
Christopher Dukeshire - 44.19 in the 300m Hurdles
Jacob Antonovich - 47.34 in the 300m Hurdles
Shaun Gibson - 23.84 in the 200m
Burton Brown - 56.43 in the 400m
