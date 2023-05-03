The BFA-St. Albans Comets' tennis team faced the U-32 Raiders on Tuesday, May 2, taking a 3-4 loss in a very close and well played competitive match
Singles
1. Aroa San Juan Mas won vs. Solome Tchantaurideze 6-0,6-0
2. Genevieve Laclair loss vs. Jin Clayton 1-6,6-3,tiebreaker 10-12.
3. Jaylin Bechard loss vs. Maya Elliott 5-7,6-4, tiebreaker 5-10
4. Shelby Bedard won vs. Sophie Martel 6-0,6-0.
Drew Ducolon won vs. Evelyn Rocha 5-7,6-2, tiebreaker 10-7.
Doubles
1. Lyla Rouleau. And Milla Andersson loss vs. Yvette Petrella and Meredith Wilcox 6-0,6-0
2. Blooma Krei and Sarah McConnell loss vs. sawyer John and Emmons 6-2, 6-3.
Comet tennis coach Laura Laramee complimented her athletes determination and effort.
"Everyone played a competitive opponent and lots of matches could have gone either way," said Laramee.
The Comets play Montpelier on Saturday, May 6 at 3 p.m. at Collins Perley.
