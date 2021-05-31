This weekend, athletes from Enosburg and BFA Fairfax competed at the D3 state meet. We've got the top ten finishers from those schools below. Full results can be found at Athletic.net.
D3 Mens results
100m
10. 10 Jacob Matthias 12.62a
400m
8. 10 Yadiel Rivera 58.95 Enosburg
10. 12 Jarrett Sweet 1:00.67 BFA Fairfax
1500m
7. 11 Dylan Kissinger 4:52.83 BFA Fairfax
3000m
5. 10 Jackson Minor 10:59.62a BFA Fairfax
8. 9 Landon Paulson 11:37.36 Enosburg
110m Hurdles - 39"
3. 10 Alexander Paquette 21.15 PR Enosburg
4x100 Relay
6. Jacob Antonovich
Jackson Minor
Jarrett Sweet
Dylan Kissinger 54.40 BFA Fairfax
4x400 Relay
7. Jackson Minor
Jarrett Sweet
Ryan Thatcher
Dylan Kissinger 4:18.74a BFA Fairfax
Discus - 1.6kg
4. 12 Aleem Leach-Peel 101-09 Enosburg
D3 Girls results
100 Meters
3. 9 Molly Dearborn 13.93a BFA
200 Meters
4. 11 Kali Wooster 30.26 BFA Fairfax
9. 10 Apple Maddox 31.27 Enosburg
10. 11 Nikki Cholewa 31.33 SR BFA Fairfax
400 Meters
3. 9 Molly Dearborn 1:04.59 PR BFA Fairfax
4. 11 Kali Wooster 1:05.17 BFA Fairfax
5. 11 Selina Lawyer 1:07.20 PR Enosburg
1500 Meters
2. 11 Selina Lawyer 5:23.73 Enosburg
100m Hurdles - 33"
6. 10 Apple Maddox 20.16 PR Enosburg
300m Hurdles - 30"
3. 11 Selina Lawyer 53.00a Enosburg
4x100 Relay
4. Molly Wimette
Bridgett Dunn
Olivia Parenteau
Nikki Cholewa 58.99 BFA Fairfax
4x400 Relay
2. Ava Pigeon
Nikki Cholewa
Molly Dearborn
Kali Wooster 4:40.80 BFA Fairfax
Discus - 1kg
10. 11 Allyson Dearborn 60-02 PR BFA Fairfax
Javelin - 600g
4. 12 Delaney Sweet-Werneke 67-10 BFA Fairfax
Long Jump
6. 9 Forest Skillman 13-00.50 PR BFA Fairfax
8. 11 Selina Lawyer 12-08.00 Enosburg
