selena Lawyer.jpg

Selena Lawyer races at Collins Perley earlier this season. 

 Ruthie Laroche

This weekend, athletes from Enosburg and BFA Fairfax competed at the D3 state meet. We've got the top ten finishers from those schools below. Full results can be found at Athletic.net.

D3 Mens results 

100m 

10. 10 Jacob Matthias 12.62a

400m

8. 10 Yadiel Rivera 58.95 Enosburg

10. 12 Jarrett Sweet 1:00.67 BFA Fairfax

1500m

7. 11 Dylan Kissinger 4:52.83 BFA Fairfax

3000m

5. 10 Jackson Minor 10:59.62a BFA Fairfax

8. 9 Landon Paulson 11:37.36 Enosburg

110m Hurdles - 39"

3. 10 Alexander Paquette 21.15 PR Enosburg

4x100 Relay

6. Jacob Antonovich

Jackson Minor

Jarrett Sweet

Dylan Kissinger 54.40 BFA Fairfax

4x400 Relay

7. Jackson Minor

Jarrett Sweet

Ryan Thatcher

Dylan Kissinger 4:18.74a BFA Fairfax

Discus - 1.6kg

4. 12 Aleem Leach-Peel 101-09 Enosburg

D3 Girls results

100 Meters 

3. 9 Molly Dearborn 13.93a BFA

200 Meters

4. 11 Kali Wooster 30.26 BFA Fairfax

9. 10 Apple Maddox 31.27 Enosburg

10. 11 Nikki Cholewa 31.33 SR BFA Fairfax

400 Meters

3. 9 Molly Dearborn 1:04.59 PR BFA Fairfax

4. 11 Kali Wooster 1:05.17 BFA Fairfax

5. 11 Selina Lawyer 1:07.20 PR Enosburg

1500 Meters

2. 11 Selina Lawyer 5:23.73 Enosburg

100m Hurdles - 33"

6. 10 Apple Maddox 20.16 PR Enosburg

300m Hurdles - 30"

3. 11 Selina Lawyer 53.00a Enosburg

4x100 Relay

4. Molly Wimette

Bridgett Dunn

Olivia Parenteau

Nikki Cholewa 58.99 BFA Fairfax

4x400 Relay

2. Ava Pigeon

Nikki Cholewa

Molly Dearborn

Kali Wooster 4:40.80 BFA Fairfax

Discus - 1kg

10. 11 Allyson Dearborn 60-02 PR BFA Fairfax

Javelin - 600g

4. 12 Delaney Sweet-Werneke 67-10 BFA Fairfax

Long Jump

6. 9 Forest Skillman 13-00.50 PR BFA Fairfax

8. 11 Selina Lawyer 12-08.00 Enosburg

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you