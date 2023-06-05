Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT TUESDAY... An Air Quality Alert is until 9 AM EDT Tuesday. Additional Air Quality Alerts may be needed for Tuesday and Tuesday night. The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the following counties in Vermont... Grand Isle County, Western Chittenden County, Western Addison County, western Franklin County, and western Rutland County. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease. Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal physician. An Air Quality Action Day means that particulate concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For additional information...please visit the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources web site at... https://dec.vermont.gov/air-quality/local-air-quality-forecasts.