Amidst the sweltering heat and against the unusual background of a demolition crew continuing to break apart the wreckage of what was once Burlington High School, on Friday, June 2, MVU track and field athletes once again did what they do best: dig deep and leave everything on the track. Several athletes made it to the Division 2 State Meet podium, ending the season with strong performances.
Due to multiple conflicting end-of-the-year activities and field trips for many athletes on MVU's track and field team, Noah Mayhew was the sole male competitor for the team, having qualified for the 100m dash, 110m hurdles, and 300m hurdles. Mayhew made finals for both hurdle events, finishing 16th in the 300m hurdle finals and sixth in the 110m hurdle finals. Mayhew earned a ribbon and podium recognition for his performance in the 110m hurdles, which he finished in a time of 19.53 seconds.
From the girls' team, senior Kali Favreau-Ward finished 14th overall in the 100m dash and 15th overall in the long jump, with a jump of 13.22 feet. Senior Cora Gagne missed podium placement by one spot in the 3000m, finishing seventh overall with a time of 13:01. Freshman Lana Spear ended a strong season well, placing 12th overall in the 1500m with a time of 5:35 and making the podium with a fifth-place finish in the 3000m in 12:14. Lana proved herself as a strong distance competitor this season and will be an athlete to watch over the next three years. The girls' team also had a 4x100 relay team with Mary Anderson (another freshman runner to watch), Kali Favreau-Ward, Dora Gagne, and Ellie Gregory competing for a time of 59.00, as well as a 4x400 relay team, with Mary Anderson, Kali Favreau-Ward, Cora Gagne, and Lana Spear competing with a time of 5:05.
Junior Alex Bourdeau had an outstanding day at the D2 State Meet. She tied for seventh place in the pole vault with a jump of 2.13m (seven feet). She also earned podium recognition in the shot put, placing sixth overall with a personal best throw of 9.01m (29.56 ft). In her most exciting performance of the day, Bourdeau threw a personal best in the javelin with a throw of 32.43m (106 ft), earning her first place overall and Girls D2 State javelin champion. Alex has made tremendous progress this season, and her senior year will be her best yet. She will be competing in New England Championships in Bangor, ME, on Saturday, June 10, in the javelin, which she qualified for at the Essex Invitational.
All athletes of the MVU track and field team showed a lot of growth and strength this season; our seniors can all be proud of ending their time as a competing Thunderbird well and athletes that return for next season are poised to be an incredibly strong team.
Editor's Note: Thank you, Dan Brueckner, for the photos of the meet!
