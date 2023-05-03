unnamed (25).jpg

Avery Choquette and Richford track and field coach Richard Flint pose for a post-event photo on May 2. 

 Courtesy of Kaydeen Juaire

The Richford track and field team competed at Essex High School for the Essex meet on Tuesday, May 2. Here are the top 10 results for Richford athletes. 

Boys results

100m

7 Avery Choquette

11 Davian Coy

Ranking Avery second and Davian fifth in Division IV

200m

4 Avery Choquette

Ranking Davian in fourth place and Avery in sixth place in Division IV

400m

3 Avery Choquette

Ranking Avery in second place in Division IV

1500m

2 John Viens

8 Wyatt Chagnon

Ranking John in first place and Wyatt in fifth place for Division IV

3000m

3 John Viens

8 Wyatt Chagnon

10 Silas Martin

Ranking John in second place, Wyatt in fifth place and Silas Martin in sixth place in Division IV

300m Hurdles

4 Ethan Kirkpatrick

Ranking Ethan in fourth place in the 300m Hurdles and place in fourth place in 110m Hurdles for Division IV

Shot put

6 Davian Coy

7 Caleb Goodroe

Ranking Davian in fifth place and Caleb in seventh place in Division IV

Javelin

1 John Viens

Ranking John in third place, Carson in fifth place in Division IV

Girls results

4x 400m

Ranking fifth place in Division IV

4x800m

Ranking third place in Division IV

Shot Put

6 Elliot Irish

11 River Wheeler

Ranking Elliot in first place, River in eighth place and Victoria 10th place in Division IV

Discus

12 Victoria Bowen

16 Elliot Irish

19 Katelyn Krikpatrick

Ranking Victoria in sixth place and River in 10th place in Division IV

Javelin

9 Victoria Bowen

16 River Wheeler

Ranking Victoria in fourth place in place in Division IV

