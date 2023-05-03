The Richford track and field team competed at Essex High School for the Essex meet on Tuesday, May 2. Here are the top 10 results for Richford athletes.
Boys results
100m
7 Avery Choquette
11 Davian Coy
Ranking Avery second and Davian fifth in Division IV
200m
4 Avery Choquette
Ranking Davian in fourth place and Avery in sixth place in Division IV
400m
3 Avery Choquette
Ranking Avery in second place in Division IV
1500m
2 John Viens
8 Wyatt Chagnon
Ranking John in first place and Wyatt in fifth place for Division IV
3000m
3 John Viens
8 Wyatt Chagnon
10 Silas Martin
Ranking John in second place, Wyatt in fifth place and Silas Martin in sixth place in Division IV
300m Hurdles
4 Ethan Kirkpatrick
Ranking Ethan in fourth place in the 300m Hurdles and place in fourth place in 110m Hurdles for Division IV
Shot put
6 Davian Coy
7 Caleb Goodroe
Ranking Davian in fifth place and Caleb in seventh place in Division IV
Javelin
1 John Viens
Ranking John in third place, Carson in fifth place in Division IV
Girls results
4x 400m
Ranking fifth place in Division IV
4x800m
Ranking third place in Division IV
Shot Put
6 Elliot Irish
11 River Wheeler
Ranking Elliot in first place, River in eighth place and Victoria 10th place in Division IV
Discus
12 Victoria Bowen
16 Elliot Irish
19 Katelyn Krikpatrick
Ranking Victoria in sixth place and River in 10th place in Division IV
Javelin
9 Victoria Bowen
16 River Wheeler
Ranking Victoria in fourth place in place in Division IV
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.