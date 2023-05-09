Saturday, May 5
BFA-S. Albans 1 vs. Montpelier 6
Aroa San Juan Mas won her sixth match with a 6-0,6-0
Genevieve Laclair lost in tiebreaker 3-6,6-4,3-10
Jaylin Bedard lost tiebreaker 3-6, 6/7 4-7.
Drew Ducolon lost 3-6,1-6,
Blooma Krei lost playing in her first singles 2-6,0-6
First doubles
Sarah McConnell and Milla Andersson lost 2-6,2-6.
Second doubles
Maura Thompson and Lyla Rouleau lost in tiebreaker
6-4,4-6, 3-10.
Monday, May 8
BFA 1 vs Harwood 6
Comet Highlights
Singles
Aroa San Juan Mas won her seventh match 6-1,6-0
Genevieve Laclair put up a big performance just losing 5-7,1-6.
Drew Ducolon also had a big performance and lost just 2-6,4-6.
Blooma Krei 1-6, 0-6
Lyla Rouleau played singles for the first time this year 1-6,2-6
Doubles
Sarah McConnell and Milla Andersson lost 1-6, 3-6
Laurelle Boomhower and Maura Thompson lost 2-6, 1-6,
Where are the Comets playing next? The Comets next match is on Thursday at North Country .
