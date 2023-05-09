Weather Alert

...Fire Weather Concerns Exist Across Vermont Today... Fine fuels have dried out across Vermont this past weekend according to the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation. This, combined with low relative humidity values of 20-25 percent and gusty northwest winds of 15-20 mph, may have an impact on fire weather conditions today. If any fires were to start, the weather and fuel conditions could cause fires to quickly get out of control and be difficult to contain. For more information about the current fire danger rating, any burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit https://www.fpr.vermont.gov.