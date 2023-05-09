FAIRFAX -The BFA-Fairfax Bullets boys lacrosse team took a 17-3 loss to Hartford on Monday, May 8. According to coach Dave Adams, the lopsided score only told part of the story.
The Hartford Hurricanes, who are 8-0 on the season and in first place in Division2, left a good impression on Adams.
"I'd like to give a shout-out to the Hartford players and coaching staff for just A-plus level play. The could have routed us 30–3 if they wanted too, but they chose to play younger guys, move the ball around, and just honor the game the way it should be," said Adams. "They're a class act program."
When it came to the Bullets' game, sophomore goalie Max Mills tallied roughly 20 saves and an assist; Bryce Fontaine scored two goals, and freshman, Jacob Gray, had one.
"Jacob had the goal of the day, from a coaching perspective, off a perfect groundball into a well-executed shot. He stepped up off the bench and got the job done," said Adams. "It's stuff like that is what makes coaching the game so great."
Adams had already cleaned the slate and was ready to move on to face Otter Valley at home on Saturday, May 13 at 11 a.m.
"So, with a solid D getting lots of experience and some young freshmen with the drive to get on the score sheet," said Adams. "I'm looking forward to our next game."
