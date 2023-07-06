The 10/12 Northwest District 3 All-Star softball team celebrated a 5-0 win over Essex to earn a trip to the District 3 Championship where they'll face Champlain, the combined St. Albans and Georgia team on Friday, July 7, at the John R. Raleigh Memorial Field in Swanton at 6 p.m.
written by Ruthie Larocherlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger. Contact her at rlaroche@orourkemediagroup.comrlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com |
