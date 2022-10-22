RICHFORD - The Richford Junior-Senior Cross Country team hosted their annual meet at the beautiful Richford Country Club on Saturday, Oct. 22. Kaitlyn Lumbra of BFA-St. Albans was the first to cross the finish line in a time of 22:21.1. Congratulations to all the runners who competed! 

PlaceBib #RunnerSchoolOverall TimePaceGrade
1120Kaitlyn LumbraBFA St.Albans22:21.17:13/M9
295Ruby DasaroBFA St.Albans23:37.37:37/M11
3282Cora GagneMissisquoi UHS24:41.07:58/M12
4948Kayla FriendMt.Abraham HS25:32.88:14/M10
5283Lana SpearMissisquoi UHS27:32.58:53/M9
6998Maisy HillMt.Abraham HS27:47.18:58/M12
71008Vanessa TessierRichford HS28:30.59:12/M10
8104Marie DesorgherBFA St.Albans28:37.79:14/M9
9141Ainsley CharbonneauMilton HS28:38.79:14/M9
10950Ruby Jean HallMt.Abraham HS28:41.09:15/M12
11999Isabella SheaMt.Abraham HS28:45.19:16/M10
12109Maya FrostBFA St.Albans29:10.19:25/M12
13142Erin LemieuxMilton HS29:42.09:35/M12
14949Emily FritzMt.Abraham HS32:04.910:21/M9
15113Lilith JohnsonBFA St.Albans34:51.011:15/M10
16108Lily FoisyBFA St.Albans37:33.812:07/M11
1794Kiley BakerBFA St.Albans43:32.214:03/M9
18132Mackenzie SmithBFA St.Albans47:23.015:17/M10

