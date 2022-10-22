RICHFORD - The Richford Junior-Senior Cross Country team hosted their annual meet at the beautiful Richford Country Club on Saturday, Oct. 22. Kaitlyn Lumbra of BFA-St. Albans was the first to cross the finish line in a time of 22:21.1. Congratulations to all the runners who competed!
|Place
|Bib #
|Runner
|School
|Overall Time
|Pace
|Grade
|1
|120
|Kaitlyn Lumbra
|BFA St.Albans
|22:21.1
|7:13/M
|9
|2
|95
|Ruby Dasaro
|BFA St.Albans
|23:37.3
|7:37/M
|11
|3
|282
|Cora Gagne
|Missisquoi UHS
|24:41.0
|7:58/M
|12
|4
|948
|Kayla Friend
|Mt.Abraham HS
|25:32.8
|8:14/M
|10
|5
|283
|Lana Spear
|Missisquoi UHS
|27:32.5
|8:53/M
|9
|6
|998
|Maisy Hill
|Mt.Abraham HS
|27:47.1
|8:58/M
|12
|7
|1008
|Vanessa Tessier
|Richford HS
|28:30.5
|9:12/M
|10
|8
|104
|Marie Desorgher
|BFA St.Albans
|28:37.7
|9:14/M
|9
|9
|141
|Ainsley Charbonneau
|Milton HS
|28:38.7
|9:14/M
|9
|10
|950
|Ruby Jean Hall
|Mt.Abraham HS
|28:41.0
|9:15/M
|12
|11
|999
|Isabella Shea
|Mt.Abraham HS
|28:45.1
|9:16/M
|10
|12
|109
|Maya Frost
|BFA St.Albans
|29:10.1
|9:25/M
|12
|13
|142
|Erin Lemieux
|Milton HS
|29:42.0
|9:35/M
|12
|14
|949
|Emily Fritz
|Mt.Abraham HS
|32:04.9
|10:21/M
|9
|15
|113
|Lilith Johnson
|BFA St.Albans
|34:51.0
|11:15/M
|10
|16
|108
|Lily Foisy
|BFA St.Albans
|37:33.8
|12:07/M
|11
|17
|94
|Kiley Baker
|BFA St.Albans
|43:32.2
|14:03/M
|9
|18
|132
|Mackenzie Smith
|BFA St.Albans
|47:23.0
|15:17/M
|10
