The BFA-Fairfax/LU Bullets came into their home opening matchup with a 1-1 record as they took on the 0-2 Mount Abraham Eagles on Saturday, Sept. 16.
The Bullets came out strong as running back Charlie Czapski used some great blocking and took it about 90 yards to the house on the team's opening drive to put the Bullets on top 6-0. The 2-point try would be unsuccessful.
The defense also made a huge impact on the Eagles' first possession as linebacker Aidan Fisher picked off a pass to regain control for the Bullets. Up against a tough third down and 15 yards to go, Bullets quarterback Daniel Mlcuch connected on a gain of 20 yards to wide receiver Sawyer Fagnant to keep the drive alive. The Bullets, however, were unable to put points on the board following the big play.
The Eagles would capitalize quickly following the turnover on downs. Quarterback Clark Crary connected with wide receiver Abel Atocha for a 53-yard touchdown completion off of a short pass on just the second play of the drive. Mount Abraham would grab a 7-6 lead after adding the extra point.
Both teams would battle in the second quarter with some strong defense, but the Eagles would make their way down the field in the final minutes of the quarter. The drive would end with a 2-yard touchdown run by Crary, and with the extra point, the Eagles held a 14-6 lead at the break.
In the third quarter, the Bullets would get an opportunity after some good gains on the ground but come up short on a 35-yard field goal attempt. They would get the ball back following a forced turnover on downs by the defense and start their second drive of the half at about mid-field. Czapski would take over on the ground once again with a 39-yard carry down to the 5-yard line. With 4:39 left in the quarter he would score his second touchdown of the game, shedding tackles on a run to the right side. Fagnant would finish off the drive with a 2-point conversion run and tie the score at 14.
Following an injury to their starting quarterback, the Eagles used many short passes from backup quarterback Rhett Lathrop and solid ground gains to drive down to the Bullets 24-yard line by quarter's end. With just under 9 minutes remaining in the game, Lathrop would hook up with wide receiver Ian Funke for an Eagles score and put the team in a 21-14 lead.
The defenses would trade turnovers on downs before the Bullets got their final opportunity to even the score. Starting at their own 15-yard line, the Bullets got another big gain on a run by Czapski, but some movement in the wrong direction would put the team in some tough spots to make the comeback. Facing a 4th and 26, Mlcuch was unable to connect on a deep try to Fagnant and gave control back to the Eagles.
The Eagles would run the clock out after a pair of Bullets timeouts and lock up a 21-14 win, their first of the season. The Bullets would fall to 1-2 after the defeat.
Czapski spoke about the booming start to the game: "It was good. We had good energy. Everyone was working together on that play. It was nice. The offensive line, they're a good group of guys. They know
what they're doing. All we need do is fix up the little things; everyone needs to do their job, and we'll be fine."
Head Coach Craig Sleeman talked about the difference on the scoreboard in a close game.
"We shot ourselves in the foot. We were inside the 10 a couple twice and didn't get any points out of it. We're a bit young and have some guys that haven't played before. When you have a good play, enjoy it, but you
can't look back at it; you have to move on to the next one."
On some mistakes in the loss, Sleeman said, "Twice we jumped offsides needlessly. We had our chances, and we didn't take advantage of it. Not saying Mount Abe didn't play well. They certainly deserved the credit."
On the decisive touchdown drive, Sleeman said, "Their quarterback got knocked out, so their backup came in and they were more comfortable throwing short. He got the ball out of his hands quickly so our pass rush couldn't get to him, unfortunately."
Heading into the next game at Otter Valley, Sleeman added, "Just keep moving forward. Just keep trying to make each person accountable for things, and hopefully, we get better and see the difference on the scoreboard."
