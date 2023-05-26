HIGHGATE - The MVU Thunderbirds softball team hosted the South Burlington Wolves for a Division One high school matchup on Thursday, May 25. MVU celebrated seniors from both teams before the game, recognizing their dedication to the sport. MVU recognized Madison Guyette, Ella Maguire, Destinee Pigeon, and Abby Raleigh.
South Burlington was able to get on the board first and held their lead until the end of the contest, winning by a score of 5-2.
In the bottom of the third, Kerri Campbell led off the inning for the Thunderbirds with a single. Later, she scored on an error to put the Thunderbirds on the board.
Despite their best efforts, the Thunderbirds couldn’t plate enough runs to push a come-back and lost the contest.
After the game, MVU coach Bill Sheets spoke of the seniors, “These four seniors have had a very solid impact on this program throughout their careers, and in particular this year. This is the hardest part of every season, they’ve been a pleasure to coach and we will miss them.”
Sheets also spoke on the Thunderbirds mindset going into playoffs, “We’ve got to play our best ball throughout the playoffs if we want to succeed. On any given day I know these girls can go out and compete and beat any other team in this division.”
(0) comments
