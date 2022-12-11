SWANTON - The MVU Thunderbirds boys' varsity hockey team hosted Rutland in the season opener on Saturday, Dec. 10, taking a 4-0 loss to the visitors.
Rutland jumped to a two-goal lead in the first period, tacking on goals in the second and third periods.
The Thunderbirds had a few chances during a power play on a five-minute major, but Rutland defenders snuffed the threat.
MVU coach Adam Fortin spoke of the attitude of the Thunderbirds.
"Compared to last year and years past, the positivity is there. This is a younger team than our scoresheet indicates. We've got ten seniors, but not all have had significant roles until this year," said Fortin.
"We have a lot of sophomores and a freshman playing significant minutes, so we're all over the map with experience, and that's significant."
Penalties played a significant role in the game, and Fortin hopes to see that decrease as the season progresses.
"It's hard to win games with the penalties we had, and that's something we'll have to clean up," said Fortin. "I think the boys came out passionately, but they didn't put themselves in the best position. We must teach them to play the puck first and worry about the hits afterward."
Fortin liked the team's response to the adversity associated with the penalties.
"Last year, we may have internalized the frustration, and it would have carried on through the game," said Fortin. "But, aside from the goals we gave up on the power play, they shook it off as much as possible."
Fortin also complimented Ethan Stefaniak on his work in net.
"Ethan came ready to play," said Fortin, "and I think he's going to have to with some of the learning curves. But I don't want him to be that busy every game."
Fortin is playing in the present while preparing for the future.
"With so many young guys getting ice time, we need to understand there will be mistakes made, but the goal is to prepare them for when they're seniors and have the experience," said Fortin.
"The seniors on this team will have to give the younger guys room to grow, which isn't easy. We're working on teaching the seniors how to be role models for the young guys. It's a work in progress, but they're rising to it."
MVU senior, Garrett Fregeau, was on the ice as a forward for the first time in six years; Fortin spoke of Fregeau's contributions on the ice.
"I wasn't thrilled that he wanted to play out, but the work ethic is there, and he was easily our best penalty killer and, at times, our best player in terms of effort," said Fortin. "The amount of ice he chewed up was impressive. I was impressed with him; he did a really good job."
Fregeau, who hasn't skated out since his squirt years, has embraced the change.
"I enjoyed it, and it's pretty fun to get outside the goal crease and chase the puck around. We have a great group of guys, we're clicking, and the chemistry is there. All the grades are mixing well, and we're skating and working hard during practice. I think it's going to show this year because we lost 4-0, but we skated hard," said Fregeau.
"They got a couple of lucky bounces, and if we got a couple of lucky bounces and didn't take as many penalties, it could have gone our way."
MVU had 16 shots on goal, and Ethan Stefaniak had 33 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.