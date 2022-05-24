FAIRFAX - The BFA Fairfax Bullets hosted the Richford Falcons on Monday, May 23, taking a 14-1 win over the visiting team.
Both teams scored in the first, and the game stayed close until the third when BFA Fairfax tallied five runs. The Falcons mustered a hit in the fifth, but Fairfax went on to tack on three in the fourth and five in the sixth for the win.
Richford offense: Xavier Wood, Jacob Clawson, and Carter Blaney each had hits.
BFA Fairfax offense: Reed Stygles, Ryan Sheehan, Gabe Nyland-Funke, Evan Fletcher, Brendan Vincent, and Finn Biggie each had hits.
