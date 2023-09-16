The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds hosted Oxbow on Saturday, Sept. 16, taking a 34-14 loss. The Thunderbirds kept Oxbow close during the first half of the game before falling behind in the second half.
Check out the photo gallery from the Thunderbirds vs Oxbow!
written by Ruthie Laroche
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger.
