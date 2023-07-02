Enjoy this gallery of photos from the 10/12 District 3 Little League Softball Tournament, as Champlain rolled to an 11-0 shutout of Northwest on Saturday, July 1. The teams resume play after the July 4th holiday with Essex takes on Fairfax, Fletcher, Westford at 6 p.m. at the John R. Raleigh Memorial Field in Swanton.
In other tournament news, FFWLL topped Brown's River 15-0 on Saturday, July 1 in the 10 a.m. game. On Friday, June 30, Essex cruised past Northeast in a 19-1 victory. On Thursday, Northwest earned a 16-1 win over Brown's River in three innings.
