SWANTON - On Tuesday, April 12, the MVU Thunderbirds varsity baseball team hosted the Burlington Seahorses in an impromptu home opener after rain left the Burlington fields too wet for competition. The Seahorses earned the 10-0 win in six innings.
The Thunderbirds trailed 2-0 after two, limiting runs, thanks in part to an excellent catch by Justin Farnham in center and a heads-up play from Gavin Nichols behind the plate. Nichols threw out a Seahorse baserunner at second for the second out of the inning. Calhoun took the final out himself.
Burlington led 6-0 after three; in the fourth, Parker Hakey got on base for MVU with a hard-hit single and stole second. Burlington stifled the scoring effort to maintain the shutout.
Reed Myers replaced Calhoun on the mound in the bottom of the fourth, inheriting runners in scoring position. Farnham came up with two catches in center. After the second catch, he threw the ball to Nichols at the plate; Nichols connected with Garrett Fregeau for the out at third.
Burlington maintained the shutout through the sixth despite MVU's efforts.
Davis Hobbs threw a complete game for BHS throwing 6 innings, 9K, 2 hits, and zero walks. Eli Calhoun took the loss for MVU.
Davis Hobbs (BHS) was the only multi-hit player on either team going 2-4 with 2 singles.
Parker Hakey (MVU) got his first varsity hit in the 4th inning (single up the middle) and went 1-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.