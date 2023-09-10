The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites varsity football team hosted the CVU Redhawks under the lights on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center. The Redhawks would dominate much of the play and take a 29-7 victory for their first win of the season.
The Redhawks got out to a big start with a three-play, 58-yard drive, resulting in a touchdown and an early 7-0 lead. On the ensuing possession, the Bobwhites would fumble the ball and give the ball right back to the Redhawks.
Deagan Rathburn would pick off a Redhawks' pass for his second interception of the season and regain possession for the Bobwhites, but the team was unable to convert the chance into points on the board.
With just over five minutes remaining in the half, the Redhawks would put the pressure on with another score to take a 14-0 lead, but the Bobwhites would respond with a huge 54-yard completion from quarterback Seneca Durocher to Rathburn. That big play set the Bobwhites up for their best scoring opportunity of the game to that point. The Redhawks' defense once again stood tall and picked off a pass inside the red zone to bring the drive to a halt, resulting in a 90-yard touchdown just two plays later by Redhawks wideout Dylan Frere. The extra point would be missed, but the Bobwhites would be down 20-0.
Trying to close the gap before halftime, the Bobwhites put together a seven-play, 73-yard drive with the help of a Daniel Rafferty 30-yard power run and another Durocher to Rathburn connection going for 35 yards, bringing the ball to the 1-yard line. Durocher would punch it in just before the half came to a close and the Bobwhites trailed 20-7 heading to the locker room.
The second half didn't start well for the Bobwhites, as a bad snap on a punt attempt resulted in Durocher wisely kicking the ball out of the back of the end zone for a safety. The score stood at 22-7 following the miscue.
The Redhawks took the punt return nearly 30 yards down the field, but an illegal block in the back penalty followed by multiple unsportsmanlike conduct penalties drove them way back into their own zone. Rathburn would put the drive to an end all together with his second pick of the game.
The Bobwhites started the drive deep in Redhawks territory, and in spite of another power run after a short Rafferty reception, the Bobwhites would come up just short of a 4th down conversion and turn the ball over on downs.
Another BFA stop on the Redhawks' next possession led to a big 48-yard scamper by Durocher heading into the fourth quarter but yielded no points and a CVU ball to start the quarter.
As CVU drove the ball downfield, Bobwhites defensive back Parker Daudelin picked off a pass. The play, however, would be called back and ruled a pass interference penalty. With new life on the drive the Redhawks once again reached the end zone on a three-yard run. After a missed extra point, they held a 29-7 lead.
That would end up being the end of the scoring in the game as the Bobwhites couldn't score to finish the game out, even after a solid drive led them into the red zone in the game's final minutes.
The loss put the Bobwhites at 1-1 heading into next Friday's match on the road against the 2-0 Hartford Hurricanes.
Despite the loss, Bobwhites head coach Geoff Murray had a lot of positive takeaways from the team's effort.
"There was a much different feel to this game than last week. I thought we raised our effort and physicality, and we really competed hard tonight," Murray said.
"Everything that led to their scores is correctable. We have to learn that you can't make those mistakes against the top teams in the state. If
we can correct those and get a little more consistency on offense, the potential that these guys have shown is there. This is a marathon, and we've got to keep getting a little better each week."
With the next two games on the road, the Bobwhites won't return to their home field until Friday, Sept. 29, when they will host the Colchester Lakers.
