Small schools boys results
Richford, Missisquoi Valley Union, Enosburg, Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax, and Milton High Schools
1 John Viens Richford HS 17:31.1
5 Wyeth Haddock BFA Fairfax High School 18:59.0
13 Brady Creller Missisquoi Valley Union High School 20:17.1
16 Ryan Thatcher BFA Fairfax High School 20:32.6
19 Kalob Still BFA Fairfax High School 20:44.6
20 Cameron Choiniere Missisquoi Valley Union High School 20:48.6
22 Brendan Quinn BFA Fairfax High School 20:59.6
27 Evan Kaigle Milton High School 21:23.7
32 Caleb Ploof Missisquoi Valley Union High School 21:51.2
33 Silas Martin Richford HS 21:58.2
34 Elis Fernandez Richford HS 22:01.6
35 Jackson Minor BFA Fairfax High School 22:04.1
38 Kaden Labor BFA Fairfax High School 22:23.7
39 Luc Viens Richford HS 22:36.9
41 Otto Maddox Enosburg High School 22:50.5
45 Luke Kane BFA Fairfax High School 23:01.5
47 Jack Plog BFA Fairfax High School 23:09.9
50 Quinn Kittson Milton High School 23:50.2
51 Kagan Whiteman BFA Fairfax High School 23:54.3
52 Anthony Plante Richford HS 24:21.7
53 Blake Connelly Missisquoi Valley Union High School 24:32.8
57 Jack Tinker BFA Fairfax High School 25:49.1
58 Caleb Underwood Missisquoi Valley Union High School 25:51.8
59 John Lugo Richford HS 26:06.5
61 Davian Coy Richford HS 26:34.1
65 Amelio Deciccio Milton High School 27:46.8
68 Cyrus Blaney Enosburg High School 28:51.6
69 Luciano Patterson Missisquoi Valley Union High School 28:58.9
71 Donnie St. Pierre Richford HS 32:55.8
72 Max Frappier Enosburg High School 41:42.6
Small school girls results
Richford, Missisquoi Valley Union, Enosburg, Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax, and Milton High Schools (first and second place finishers left in for reference)
1 Estella Laird North Branch School 19:02.3
2 Ella Landis Middlebury Union High School 20:55.0
3 Ruth Brueckner Missisquoi Valley Union High School 20:56.5
4 Mei Elander Enosburg High School 21:02.9
11 Cora Gagne Missisquoi Valley Union High School 24:11.5
14 Colleen Clark BFA Fairfax High School 25:08.5
16 Alison Ashton BFA Fairfax High School 25:16.0
17 Ava Pigeon BFA Fairfax High School 25:21.8
23 Apple Maddox Enosburg High School 26:08.7
24 Charlotte Wood BFA Fairfax High School 26:17.2
27 Marie Shippert Enosburg High School 26:30.5
29 Sarah Benz Middlebury Union High School 26:46.8
30 Haley Stefaniak Missisquoi Valley Union High School 26:54.0
32 Myah Plante Richford HS 27:18.8
34 Lucy Hackett BFA Fairfax High School 27:55.6
36 Brooke Durkee Missisquoi Valley Union High School 28:06.0
37 Morgan Cutter BFA Fairfax High School 28:24.5
38 Nora Hedman Milton High School 28:41.4
39 Marianne Lutz BFA Fairfax High School 29:00.3
40 Olivia St Francis Richford HS 29:17.1
41 Katelyn Kikrpatrick Richford HS 29:19.6
45 Charlotte McIntyre BFA Fairfax High School 30:28.3
46 Alexis Hedman Milton High School 30:29.9
49 Abigail Langlois BFA Fairfax High School 32:24.7
