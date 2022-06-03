ENOSBURG - In the Friday, June 3, D2 quarterfinal game, the No. 3 Enosburg Hornets fell 9-2 to the No. 6 Hartford Hurricanes.
Senior right-hander Brandon Parent started the game on the mound for Enosburg, allowing three hits and five runs over four innings, and striking out four. Shea Howrigan threw three innings out of the bullpen.
Parent retired the Hurricane's first three batters in the top of the first. The Hurricanes threatened in the top of the second, advancing a runner to third, but Parent ended the threat on a called third strike stranding the Hartford baserunner.
Enosburg's Wyatt Boyce hit a deep line drive to center in the bottom of the second, but Hartford's center fielder made a spectacular over-the-shoulder catch.
Hornet catcher Shea Howrigan threw out two Hartford baserunners at second to stifle the Hurricane's scoring chances in the top of the third, but Hartford loaded the bases in the top of the fourth, scoring the game's first run on a wild pitch. Two singles brought the score to 4-0 at the close of the half-inning.
The Hornets' Peter Stiebris blasted a long home run to deep centerfield in the fourth inning, scoring Enosburg's only runs of the day and narrowing the Hurricane's lead to 4-2.
The Hurricanes went on to tally five more runs over the next three innings to secure the upset and advance to the D2 semifinal.
Enosburg offense: Senior second baseman Foster Hutchins led Enosburg with two hits and Peter Stiebris had a two-run homerun.
