The Enosburg track and field team competed at the North Country Union High School International Meet #2. Here are the top 10 results for Enosburg!

Boys 100m

2 Brody Wells

9 Keith Noyes

Girls 100m

4 Maci Barnard

9 Apple Maddox

Boys 200m

5 Brody Wells

Girls 200m

2 Maci Barnard

Boys 400m

2 Vaughn Wilde

3 Keith Noyes

10 Xander Paquette

Girls 400m

5 Maci Barnard

Boys 800m

8 Austen Wilde

Boys 110m Hurdles

4 Xander Paquette

Girls 100m Hurdles

5 Ali Fix

Boys Shot Put

7 Cyrus Blaney

10 Chad Jewett

Girls Shot Put

10 Apple Maddox

Boys Discus

9 Cyrus Blaney

Girls Discus

6 Apple Maddox

Boys Javelin

2 Landon Paulson

6 Austen Wilde

Girls Javelin

4 Apple Maddox

6 Ali Fix

Boys Long Jump

6 Vaughn Wilde

