The Enosburg track and field team competed at the North Country Union High School International Meet #2. Here are the top 10 results for Enosburg!
Boys 100m
2 Brody Wells
9 Keith Noyes
Girls 100m
4 Maci Barnard
9 Apple Maddox
Boys 200m
5 Brody Wells
Girls 200m
2 Maci Barnard
Boys 400m
2 Vaughn Wilde
3 Keith Noyes
10 Xander Paquette
Girls 400m
5 Maci Barnard
Boys 800m
8 Austen Wilde
Boys 110m Hurdles
4 Xander Paquette
Girls 100m Hurdles
5 Ali Fix
Boys Shot Put
7 Cyrus Blaney
10 Chad Jewett
Girls Shot Put
10 Apple Maddox
Boys Discus
9 Cyrus Blaney
Girls Discus
6 Apple Maddox
Boys Javelin
2 Landon Paulson
6 Austen Wilde
Girls Javelin
4 Apple Maddox
6 Ali Fix
Boys Long Jump
6 Vaughn Wilde
