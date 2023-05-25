Here are the Enosburg Hornets varsity track and field team's Top 10 finishers from the North Country Union High School International Meet #2 on May 23.
Boys 100m
6 Brody Wells
9 Otto Maddox
Girls 100m
6 Maci Barnard
7 Apple Maddox
Boys 200m
6 Brody Wells
Girls 200m
2 Maci Barnard
9 Ali Fix
Boys 400m
7 Vaughn Wilde
10 Otto Maddox
Girls 400m
7 Maci Barnard
Boys 800m
10 Austen Wilde
Boys 110m Hurdles
4 Xander Paquette
Girls 100m Hurdles
4 Ali Fix
Boys Shot Put
8 Cyrus Blaney
Boys Discus
10 Cyrus Blaney
Boys Javelin
5 Landon Paulson
Girls Javelin
2 Apple Maddox
5 Ali Fix
9 Anya Paquette
Boys Long Jump
7 Austen Wilde
Girls Long Jump
3 Apple Maddox
