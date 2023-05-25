Here are the Enosburg Hornets varsity track and field team's Top 10 finishers from the North Country Union High School International Meet #2 on May 23.

Boys 100m

6 Brody Wells

9 Otto Maddox

Girls 100m

6 Maci Barnard

7 Apple Maddox

Boys 200m

6 Brody Wells

Girls 200m

2 Maci Barnard

9 Ali Fix

Boys 400m

7 Vaughn Wilde

10 Otto Maddox

Girls 400m

7 Maci Barnard

Boys 800m

10 Austen Wilde

Boys 110m Hurdles

4 Xander Paquette

Girls 100m Hurdles

4 Ali Fix

Boys Shot Put

8 Cyrus Blaney

Boys Discus

10 Cyrus Blaney

Boys Javelin

5 Landon Paulson

Girls Javelin

2 Apple Maddox

5 Ali Fix

9 Anya Paquette

Boys Long Jump

7 Austen Wilde

Girls Long Jump

3 Apple Maddox

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation