Despite the extreme heat, our team was phenomenal at the D3 State Championship meet on Thursday, June 1. Here are the highlights:
D3 State Champions - boys' relay team which included Shaun Gibson, Charlie Czapski, Burton Brown, and Jacob Matthias, finished first in the 4x100 with a time of 45.98.
We had many top 6 finishes!
-2nd place and a new school record in the boys 4x400: Isaiah Burns, Chris Dukeshire, Burton Brown, Jacob Matthias with a time of 3:43.56.
-2nd place in the boys 3000: Gage Magnuson with a time of 9:44.53.
-2nd place in the boys 300 Hurdles: Chris Dukeshire with a time of 44.90.
-3rd place in the girls 3000: Abigail Bedore with a time of 12:17.62.
-3rd place and a new school record in the boys 100: Shaun Gibson with a time of 11.53.
-3rd place in the boys 200: Shaun Gibson with a time of 23.71.
-4th place in the girls 4x800: Emily Kneeland, Alison Ashton, Abigail Bedore, Lindsey Ferris with a time of 12:28.25.
-4th place in the girls 4x400: Logan Ferris, Forest Skillman, Abigail Bedore, Molly Dearborn with a time of 4:43.86.
-5th place and a new school record in the boys 4x800: Isaiah Burns, Luke Kane, Ryan Thatcher, and Gage Magnuson with a time of 9:29.37
-5th place in the boys 100: Charlie Czapski with a time of 11.82.
-5th place in the girls Long Jump: Forest Skillman with a jump of 4.54 meters.
-6th place in the girls 4x100: Whitney Klimas, Camrynn Slingerland, Malayna Sweet-Werneke, Logan Ferris with a time of 56.69.
-6th place in the girls 200: Molly Dearborn with a time of 29.04
-6th place in the boys Javelin: Ryan Thatcher with a throw of 35.05 meters.
On top of that we celebrated PRs for many athletes and remained healthy throughout the heatwave. It was truly a fantastic day!
