Congratulations to all the senior Bobwhites and Comets who represented BFA-St. Albans during the 2022-2023 school year!

 Messenger Sports

ST. ALBANS, Vermont --- The 2023 senior athletics banquet was held on June 11, in the BFA gymnasium to honor and recognize the accomplishments of senior student athletes across all varsity Bobwhite and Comet athletic teams. The event was sponsored by the BFA Athletic department and the BFA Boosters Club. Athletic director, Dan Marlow, was the host of the Sunday brunch.

“It is a great way for the community and the senior families, as well as coaches to celebrate the athletes that have earned a varsity letter at any point during their time at BFA,” said Marlow. Marlow also had this to say to the graduating athletes, “Best of luck in all your future endeavors and always understand that tradition never graduates. Please be sure to come back and give back to the community that has given so much to you.”

During the banquet BFA athletics had a multitude of awards that recognized the student-athletes. Additionally athletic director Dan Marlow welcomed and introduced two new members of the BFA Athletics department. First was Megan Robitaille as the lead athletic trainer for the Academy. Marlow then welcomed and introduced the new Assistant Director of Athletics, Jordan O’Grady. The awards & scholarships along with the recipients is as follows:

VERMONT PRINCIPALS ASSOCIATION AWARD: Emma Archambault, Ethan Audy, William Austin, Reilly Babinski, Samuel Bapp, Jaylin Bedard, Emma Bolsvert, Anna Bouchard, Hannah Branon, Tanner Dalley, Rebekah Dalmer, Alyssa Beso, Taro Ditch, Drew Ducolon, Nicolas Farinaccio, Maya Frost, Lauren-Kate Garceau, Alyssa Gerrish, Rowan Howrigan, Makenna Hughes, Peyton Hunsicker, Johnathan Ireland, Camden Johnson, Blomma Krei, Heather L’Esperance, Genevieve LaClair, Ella Lambert, Seneca Lamos, Colin Langlois, Andrew Lovejoy, Aidan Lund, Sarah McElree, Elora Menard, Keegan O’Bryan, Emma Palmer, Nathan Parent, Sydney Preseau, Tyler Rangel, Zachary Ries, Lyla Rouleau, Timothy Sanders, Amiya Sharp, Molly Smith, Jadyn Walent, Michael Weber, Sierra Yates.

NIAAA TWO-SEASON ATHLETE AWARD: Emma Archambault, Ethan Audy, Samuel Bapp, Jaylin Bedard, Anna Bouchard, Cole Boyle, Collin Brace, Aaron Browning, Braedon Browning, Maddison Carey, Kolby Cyganiewicz, Annika Fersing, Parker Gagne, James Harrison, Makenna Hughes, Camden Johnson, Heather L’Esperance, Lindsey Labelle, Genevieve LaClair, Elora Menard, Chase Ovitt, Nathan Parent, Tanner Poquette, Tyler Rangel, Seth Richards, Timothy Sanders, Amiya Sharp, Charles Thompson, Jadyn Walent, Michael Weber.

NIAAA THREE-SEASON ATHLETE AWARD: Hannah Branon, Allison Bushey, Alayna Carpenter, Sawyer Chaput-Graves, River Dalley, Ryan Desmond, Drew Ducolon, Noah Earl, Maya Frost (four Sports), Lauren-Kate Garceau, Isaac Gratton, Liam Howrigan, Rowan Howrigan, Johnathan Ireland, Colin Langlois, Ella Reynolds, Zachary Ries, Lyla Rouleau (four Sports), Corbin Schreindorfer, Ayala Shea, Isabella Shuford, Molly Smith, Kalli Tabor, Carter Veronneau (five Sports), Austin Wagner, Liam Wood.

VERMONT ARMY NATIONAL GUARD AWARDS:

Fall: James Harrison, Joe Freiberger, Andrew Yates, Charles Thompson, Corbin Schreindorfer, Connor Morin, Sydney Preseau, Lindsey Labelle, Makenna Hughes, Lauren-Kate Garceua, Isaac Gratton, Jaylin Bedard, Ryan Desmond, Liam Wood, Anna Bouchard.

Winter: Cole Boyle, Johnathan Ireland, Camden Johnson, Carter Veronneau, Zachary Ries, Kalli Tabor, Lyla Rouleau, Ella Reynolds, Maddie Montagne, Maya Frost, Grace Fraties, Hannah Branon, Seneca Lamos, Liam Howrigan, Isabella Shuford.

Spring: Andrew Fiske, Samuel Bapp, Timothy Sanders, Andrew Lovejoy, Drew Ducolon, Sierra Yates, Elora Menard, Peyton Hunsicker, Annika Fersing, Allison Bushey, Maddie Carey, Emma Archambault, Genevieve LaClair, Ayla Shea, Austin Wagner.

VERMONT STATE ATHLETIC DIRECTORS SCHOLAR ATHLETE: Emma Archambault and Tim Sanders

NATIONAL FEDERATION AWARD of EXCELLENCE: Rowan Howrigan & Cam Johnson

GLEN HEALD AWARD: Sarah McElree and Molly Smith

JAMIE JACKSON MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Noah Earl

JODI FLANAGAN MEMORIAL SCHOLARHIP: Lyla Rouleau

MICHAEL MCGINN SCHOLARSHIP: James Harrison

KYNDLE MONGEON MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Emma Archambault, Drew Ducolon, Hannah Branon, Samuel Bapp.

HENRY “DOC” TULIP AWARD: Parker Gagne

CAROL MCFEETERS SCHOLARSHIP: Kalli Tabor & Zach Ries

DARIO J. “DOC” & MARG COMI SCHOLARSHIP: Kallie Tabor

FRIENDS of JIM BASHAW MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Ella Reynolds

CHRISTI KELLI CORRIGAN MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Seneca Lamos

MICHAEL W. JOHNSON MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Seth Richards

BARBARA CLARK MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Tim Sanders

EDWIN BREHAUT MEMIORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Lauren-Kate Garceau and Seth Richards

CONNOR “CHEECH” ROBERTS MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Ethan Audy and Hannah Branon

HARD HAT AWARD: Isaac Gratton, Ethan Audy, and Corbin Schreindorfer

TOM BOUCHARD MEMORIAL: Lauren-Kate Garceua

DEMERITT STUDENT-ATHLETE AWARD: Lauren-Kate Garceau and Zachary Ries

DR. SAMUEL HOWARD, AINSLEE LAWRENCE & DR. FREDERICK SWISLER SCHOLARHSIPS:

Brynn Bessette

DR. JAMES E. ROYER FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP: Ayla Shea & Carter Veronneau

AJ HOLZSCHEITER AWARD: Bella Shuford and Molly Smith

BAKERSFIELD COUNTRY CLUB AWARD: Michael Weber

BELLOWS FREE ACADEMY SENIOR-ATHLETE AWARD: Ayla Shea, Molly Smith, Ethan Audy, and Seth Richards

SENIOR ATHLETE COACHES AWARD:

Girl’s Hockey – Seneca Lamos

Girl’s Golf – Sydney Trutor

Boy’s Hockey – Ethan Audy

Snowboarding – Aidan Lund

Dance – Veyda Kenyon

Boy’s Golf – Michael Weber

Girl’s Lacrosse – Heather L’Esperance

Boys’ Soccer – Corbin Schreindorfer

Girls’ Soccer – Drew Ducolon

Football – Liam Wood

Baseball – Isaac Gratton

Girls’ Basketball – Hannah Branon

Cross Country/Track – Elora Menard

Tennis – Genevieve LeClair

Girls’ Volleyball – Lindsey Labelle

Softball – Molly Smith

Boy’s Lacrosse – Samuel Bapp

Nordic Skiing – Cole Boyle

Boys’ Basketball – Liam Howrigan

Boys’ Volleyball – Seth Richards

SENIOR ATHLETES:

Emma Archambault

Ethan Audy

William Austin

Reilly Babinski

Cameron Bailey

Samuel Bapp

Jaylin Bedard

Brynn Bessette

Kaydence Bocash

Emma Boisvert

Anna Bouchard

Cole Boyle

Colin Brace

Hannah Branon

William Broich

Aaron Browning

Noah Burleson

Allison Bushey

Braedon Caldwell

Madison Carey

Alayna Carpenter

Sawyer Chaput-Graves

Caitlin Cushing

Kolby Cyganiewicz

River Dalley

Rebekah Dalmer

Ryan Desmond

Alyssa Deso

Taro Ditch

Alexis Dragon-Greeno

Drew Ducolon

Noah Earl

Nicolas Farinaccio

Annika Fersing

Christopher Fisher

Andrew Fiske

Grace Fraties

Joseph Freiberger

Maya Frost

Parker Gagne

Lauren-Kate Garceau

Alyssa Gerrish

Katina Gonzales

Isaac Gratton

James Harrison

Hope Hatin

Sophia Heth

Liam Howrigan

Rowan Howrigan

Makenna Hughes

Peyton Hunsicker

Jonathan Ireland

Camden Johnson

Veyda Kenyon

Alicia Kleinman

Blomma Krei

Heather L’Esperance

Lindsey Labelle

Genevieve LaClair

Ella Lambert

Seneca Lamos

Colin Langlois

Sydney Lemay

Andrew Lovejoy

Aidan Lund

Olivia McDonald

Sarah McElree

Elora Menard

Madeleine Montagne

Connor Morin

Keegan O’Bryan

Lilyanne O’Neill

Emma Palmer

Nathan Parent

Chloe Parizo

Brendan Pelletier

Tanner Poquette

Owen Powers

Sydney Preseau

Samantha Quintin

Olivia Raftery

Tyler Rangel

Ella Reynolds

Seth Richards

Zachary Ries

Lyla Rouleau

Timothy Sanders

Corbin Schreindorfer

Amiya Sharp

Ayla Shea

Isabella Shuford

Molly Smith

Jayda Stephens

Kalli Tabor

Charles Thompson

Nicole Trahan

Sydney Trutor

Carter Veronneau

Austin Wagner

Jadyn Walent

Michael Weber

Ethan White

Liam Wood

Andrew Yates

Sierra Yates

