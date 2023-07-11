ST. ALBANS, Vermont --- The 2023 senior athletics banquet was held on June 11, in the BFA gymnasium to honor and recognize the accomplishments of senior student athletes across all varsity Bobwhite and Comet athletic teams. The event was sponsored by the BFA Athletic department and the BFA Boosters Club. Athletic director, Dan Marlow, was the host of the Sunday brunch.
“It is a great way for the community and the senior families, as well as coaches to celebrate the athletes that have earned a varsity letter at any point during their time at BFA,” said Marlow. Marlow also had this to say to the graduating athletes, “Best of luck in all your future endeavors and always understand that tradition never graduates. Please be sure to come back and give back to the community that has given so much to you.”
During the banquet BFA athletics had a multitude of awards that recognized the student-athletes. Additionally athletic director Dan Marlow welcomed and introduced two new members of the BFA Athletics department. First was Megan Robitaille as the lead athletic trainer for the Academy. Marlow then welcomed and introduced the new Assistant Director of Athletics, Jordan O’Grady. The awards & scholarships along with the recipients is as follows:
VERMONT PRINCIPALS ASSOCIATION AWARD: Emma Archambault, Ethan Audy, William Austin, Reilly Babinski, Samuel Bapp, Jaylin Bedard, Emma Bolsvert, Anna Bouchard, Hannah Branon, Tanner Dalley, Rebekah Dalmer, Alyssa Beso, Taro Ditch, Drew Ducolon, Nicolas Farinaccio, Maya Frost, Lauren-Kate Garceau, Alyssa Gerrish, Rowan Howrigan, Makenna Hughes, Peyton Hunsicker, Johnathan Ireland, Camden Johnson, Blomma Krei, Heather L’Esperance, Genevieve LaClair, Ella Lambert, Seneca Lamos, Colin Langlois, Andrew Lovejoy, Aidan Lund, Sarah McElree, Elora Menard, Keegan O’Bryan, Emma Palmer, Nathan Parent, Sydney Preseau, Tyler Rangel, Zachary Ries, Lyla Rouleau, Timothy Sanders, Amiya Sharp, Molly Smith, Jadyn Walent, Michael Weber, Sierra Yates.
NIAAA TWO-SEASON ATHLETE AWARD: Emma Archambault, Ethan Audy, Samuel Bapp, Jaylin Bedard, Anna Bouchard, Cole Boyle, Collin Brace, Aaron Browning, Braedon Browning, Maddison Carey, Kolby Cyganiewicz, Annika Fersing, Parker Gagne, James Harrison, Makenna Hughes, Camden Johnson, Heather L’Esperance, Lindsey Labelle, Genevieve LaClair, Elora Menard, Chase Ovitt, Nathan Parent, Tanner Poquette, Tyler Rangel, Seth Richards, Timothy Sanders, Amiya Sharp, Charles Thompson, Jadyn Walent, Michael Weber.
NIAAA THREE-SEASON ATHLETE AWARD: Hannah Branon, Allison Bushey, Alayna Carpenter, Sawyer Chaput-Graves, River Dalley, Ryan Desmond, Drew Ducolon, Noah Earl, Maya Frost (four Sports), Lauren-Kate Garceau, Isaac Gratton, Liam Howrigan, Rowan Howrigan, Johnathan Ireland, Colin Langlois, Ella Reynolds, Zachary Ries, Lyla Rouleau (four Sports), Corbin Schreindorfer, Ayala Shea, Isabella Shuford, Molly Smith, Kalli Tabor, Carter Veronneau (five Sports), Austin Wagner, Liam Wood.
VERMONT ARMY NATIONAL GUARD AWARDS:
Fall: James Harrison, Joe Freiberger, Andrew Yates, Charles Thompson, Corbin Schreindorfer, Connor Morin, Sydney Preseau, Lindsey Labelle, Makenna Hughes, Lauren-Kate Garceua, Isaac Gratton, Jaylin Bedard, Ryan Desmond, Liam Wood, Anna Bouchard.
Winter: Cole Boyle, Johnathan Ireland, Camden Johnson, Carter Veronneau, Zachary Ries, Kalli Tabor, Lyla Rouleau, Ella Reynolds, Maddie Montagne, Maya Frost, Grace Fraties, Hannah Branon, Seneca Lamos, Liam Howrigan, Isabella Shuford.
Spring: Andrew Fiske, Samuel Bapp, Timothy Sanders, Andrew Lovejoy, Drew Ducolon, Sierra Yates, Elora Menard, Peyton Hunsicker, Annika Fersing, Allison Bushey, Maddie Carey, Emma Archambault, Genevieve LaClair, Ayla Shea, Austin Wagner.
VERMONT STATE ATHLETIC DIRECTORS SCHOLAR ATHLETE: Emma Archambault and Tim Sanders
NATIONAL FEDERATION AWARD of EXCELLENCE: Rowan Howrigan & Cam Johnson
GLEN HEALD AWARD: Sarah McElree and Molly Smith
JAMIE JACKSON MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Noah Earl
JODI FLANAGAN MEMORIAL SCHOLARHIP: Lyla Rouleau
MICHAEL MCGINN SCHOLARSHIP: James Harrison
KYNDLE MONGEON MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Emma Archambault, Drew Ducolon, Hannah Branon, Samuel Bapp.
HENRY “DOC” TULIP AWARD: Parker Gagne
CAROL MCFEETERS SCHOLARSHIP: Kalli Tabor & Zach Ries
DARIO J. “DOC” & MARG COMI SCHOLARSHIP: Kallie Tabor
FRIENDS of JIM BASHAW MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Ella Reynolds
CHRISTI KELLI CORRIGAN MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Seneca Lamos
MICHAEL W. JOHNSON MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Seth Richards
BARBARA CLARK MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Tim Sanders
EDWIN BREHAUT MEMIORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Lauren-Kate Garceau and Seth Richards
CONNOR “CHEECH” ROBERTS MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Ethan Audy and Hannah Branon
HARD HAT AWARD: Isaac Gratton, Ethan Audy, and Corbin Schreindorfer
TOM BOUCHARD MEMORIAL: Lauren-Kate Garceua
DEMERITT STUDENT-ATHLETE AWARD: Lauren-Kate Garceau and Zachary Ries
DR. SAMUEL HOWARD, AINSLEE LAWRENCE & DR. FREDERICK SWISLER SCHOLARHSIPS:
Brynn Bessette
DR. JAMES E. ROYER FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP: Ayla Shea & Carter Veronneau
AJ HOLZSCHEITER AWARD: Bella Shuford and Molly Smith
BAKERSFIELD COUNTRY CLUB AWARD: Michael Weber
BELLOWS FREE ACADEMY SENIOR-ATHLETE AWARD: Ayla Shea, Molly Smith, Ethan Audy, and Seth Richards
SENIOR ATHLETE COACHES AWARD:
Girl’s Hockey – Seneca Lamos
Girl’s Golf – Sydney Trutor
Boy’s Hockey – Ethan Audy
Snowboarding – Aidan Lund
Dance – Veyda Kenyon
Boy’s Golf – Michael Weber
Girl’s Lacrosse – Heather L’Esperance
Boys’ Soccer – Corbin Schreindorfer
Girls’ Soccer – Drew Ducolon
Football – Liam Wood
Baseball – Isaac Gratton
Girls’ Basketball – Hannah Branon
Cross Country/Track – Elora Menard
Tennis – Genevieve LeClair
Girls’ Volleyball – Lindsey Labelle
Softball – Molly Smith
Boy’s Lacrosse – Samuel Bapp
Nordic Skiing – Cole Boyle
Boys’ Basketball – Liam Howrigan
Boys’ Volleyball – Seth Richards
SENIOR ATHLETES:
Emma Archambault
Ethan Audy
William Austin
Reilly Babinski
Cameron Bailey
Samuel Bapp
Jaylin Bedard
Brynn Bessette
Kaydence Bocash
Emma Boisvert
Anna Bouchard
Cole Boyle
Colin Brace
Hannah Branon
William Broich
Aaron Browning
Noah Burleson
Allison Bushey
Braedon Caldwell
Madison Carey
Alayna Carpenter
Sawyer Chaput-Graves
Caitlin Cushing
Kolby Cyganiewicz
River Dalley
Rebekah Dalmer
Ryan Desmond
Alyssa Deso
Taro Ditch
Alexis Dragon-Greeno
Drew Ducolon
Noah Earl
Nicolas Farinaccio
Annika Fersing
Christopher Fisher
Andrew Fiske
Grace Fraties
Joseph Freiberger
Maya Frost
Parker Gagne
Lauren-Kate Garceau
Alyssa Gerrish
Katina Gonzales
Isaac Gratton
James Harrison
Hope Hatin
Sophia Heth
Liam Howrigan
Rowan Howrigan
Makenna Hughes
Peyton Hunsicker
Jonathan Ireland
Camden Johnson
Veyda Kenyon
Alicia Kleinman
Blomma Krei
Heather L’Esperance
Lindsey Labelle
Genevieve LaClair
Ella Lambert
Seneca Lamos
Colin Langlois
Sydney Lemay
Andrew Lovejoy
Aidan Lund
Olivia McDonald
Sarah McElree
Elora Menard
Madeleine Montagne
Connor Morin
Keegan O’Bryan
Lilyanne O’Neill
Emma Palmer
Nathan Parent
Chloe Parizo
Brendan Pelletier
Tanner Poquette
Owen Powers
Sydney Preseau
Samantha Quintin
Olivia Raftery
Tyler Rangel
Ella Reynolds
Seth Richards
Zachary Ries
Lyla Rouleau
Timothy Sanders
Corbin Schreindorfer
Amiya Sharp
Ayla Shea
Isabella Shuford
Molly Smith
Jayda Stephens
Kalli Tabor
Charles Thompson
Nicole Trahan
Sydney Trutor
Carter Veronneau
Austin Wagner
Jadyn Walent
Michael Weber
Ethan White
Liam Wood
Andrew Yates
Sierra Yates
