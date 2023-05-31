FAIRFAX - The No. 4 BFA-Fairfax Bullets took a 12-7 loss to the No. 13 Windsor Yellow Jackets on Tuesday, May 30, in the first round of the D3 baseball tournament.
The Yellow Jackets got on the board in the first inning, scoring one run; they added three in the second. The Bullets put two runs on the board in the second and held Windsor scoreless in the later innings but couldn't muster the offense needed to claw their way back to a victory.
Reagan Baumeister took the loss for BFA-Fairfax, surrendering eight runs on ten hits over two and two-thirds innings, striking out six and walking one.
Baumeister and Dylan Sicard each racked up multiple hits for the Bullets. Baumeister went 3-for-5 at the plate to lead BFA-Fairfax in hits.
