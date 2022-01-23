The MVU boys hockey team hosted Lyndon Institute on Saturday, Jan. 22, taking a 5-2 loss. Camden Lapan, assisted by Justin Farnham, and Justin Farnham--assisted by Harley Vorse and Logan Porter--scored goals for MVU. Both of MVU's goals were scored on the powerplay. Garret Fregeau had 29 saves for MVU.
Thank you, Kristy Porter for the photos from the game!!
