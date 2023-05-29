The 2023 Vermont Principals Association Pairings have been released!
Softball
D1
No. BFA St. Albans gets a bye in the first round and hosts the winner of No. 8 North Country and No. 9 St. Johnsbury on Friday, June 2, at 4:30 p.m.
No. 5 MVU hosts No. 12 Mount Mansfield on Tuesday, May 30, at MVU High School at 4:30 p.m.
D2
No. 4 Enosburg hosts No. 13 Springfield on Wednesday, May 31, at Enosburg High School at 4:30 p.m.
D3
No. 3 BFA-Fairfax softball gets a bye in the first round and plays the winner of No. 6 Vergennes and No. 11 White River Valley on Friday, June 2, at 4:30 at BFA-Fairfax High School.
D4
No. 2 Richford gets a bye in the first round and hosts the winner of No. 7 Twinfield/Danvillle/Cabot and No. 10 Northfield at the Richford Playground fields on Friday, Jun 2, at 4:30 p.m.
