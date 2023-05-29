The 2023 Vermont Principals Association Baseball Pairings have been released.
D1
No. 12 BFA-St. Albans baseball travels to No. 5 Mount Mansfield on Tuesday, May 30, at 4:30 p.m.
D2
No. 1 Missisquoi Valley Union gets a bye in the first round and will play the winner of No. 8 Otter Valley and No. 9 Middlebury on Friday, June 2, at 4:30 p.m. at MVU High School.
No. 11 Enosburg Hornets at No. 6 Milton on Wednesday, May 31, at 4:30 p.m.
D3
No. 4 BFA-Fairfax hosts No. 13 Windsor at BFA-Fairfax High School on Tuesday, May 30, at 4:30 p.m.
No. 7 Richford hosts No. 10 Randolph on Tuesday, May 30, at the Richford Playground fields at 4:30 p.m.
