Congratulations to the football players from BFA-Fairfax and BFA-St. Albans named to the 2022 Vermont Football Coaches All-State teams!
D3
BFA-Fairfax/LU
First team offense
Cooper Harvey, QB
Shaun Gibson, RB
Second team offense
Charles Czapski, WR
Aiden Fisher, OL
First team defense
Charles Czapski, linebacker
Shaun Gibson, linebacker
Cooper Harvey, DB
Matt Verbonceaur, DL
Second team defense
Aiden Fisher, LB
Shaun Gibson, return
Honorable mention defense
Hugh Johnson, kicker and DB
D1
BFA St. Albans
First team defense
Seneca Derocher, DB
Second team defense
James Harrison, ILB
Second team offense
James Harrison, OL
Deagan Rathburn, WR
Honorable Mention
Seneca Durocher, QB
Liam Wood, RB
