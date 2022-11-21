fb-all-state.jpg

Seneca Durocher, Shaun Gibson, Cooper Harvey, and Mat Verbonceour all received first team all-state selections in their respective divisions. 

 Messenger Sports

Congratulations to the football players from BFA-Fairfax and BFA-St. Albans named to the 2022 Vermont Football Coaches All-State teams!

D3

BFA-Fairfax/LU

First team offense

Cooper Harvey, QB

Shaun Gibson, RB

Second team offense

Charles Czapski, WR

Aiden Fisher, OL

First team defense

Charles Czapski, linebacker

Shaun Gibson, linebacker

Cooper Harvey, DB

Matt Verbonceaur, DL

Second team defense

Aiden Fisher, LB

Shaun Gibson, return

Honorable mention defense

Hugh Johnson, kicker and DB

D1

BFA St. Albans

First team defense

Seneca Derocher, DB

Second team defense

James Harrison, ILB

Second team offense

James Harrison, OL

Deagan Rathburn, WR

Honorable Mention

Seneca Durocher, QB

Liam Wood, RB

