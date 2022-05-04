Female 18 and Under       
PlaceNameCityAgeBib NoOverallTimePaceTime Back
1Hailey AylwardFairfield  VT111753029:01.29:22/M8:00.7
2Raelynne BouchardFairfield  VT111083729:36.89:33/M8:36.3
3Marie DesorgherSt. Albans  VT141135034:53.911:15/M13:53.4
4Lilah PowersSt. Albans  VT142195134:59.311:17/M13:58.8
5Nellie SmithMontgomery  VT112125235:06.811:20/M14:06.3
6Arika AylwardFairfield  VT131015335:12.511:21/M14:12.0
7Harper PatenaudeFairfiled  VT101335435:33.411:28/M14:32.9
8Sadie ToofFairfield  VT81375535:38.811:30/M14:38.3
9Maeve SargentFairfield  VT82095635:49.511:33/M14:49.0
10Avery EdelsonE Fairfield  VT81145836:24.511:45/M15:24.0
11Trinity BouchardFairfield  VT131096139:59.212:54/M18:58.7
12Vivien GarceauSaint Albans  VT101976240:10.212:58/M19:09.7
13Taylor ChavalierSaint Albans  VT111846345:31.514:41/M24:31.0
14Edith MalbeoufEast Fairfield  VT91946948:51.515:46/M27:51.0
15Ellason BranonFairfield  VT91117150:09.016:11/M29:08.5
16Alivia AylwardFairfield  VT91007252:52.317:03/M

31:51.8

Female 19-29       
PlaceNameCityAgeBib NoOverallTimePaceTime Back
1Charlotte HartmanSaint Albans  VT281804030:56.59:59/M9:56.0
2Rachel VallierieSouth Burlington  VT292244532:01.410:20/M11:00.9
Female 30 to 39       
PlaceNameCityAgeBib NoOverallTimePaceTime Back
1Laurie OrzechFairfax  VT351321022:51.97:23/M1:51.4
2Kristin KindredEssex Junction  VT312151124:10.07:48/M3:09.5
3Anna RoyerEast Fairfield  VT392221424:42.47:58/M3:41.9
4Alisha LarocqueFairfield  VT381232326:37.78:35/M5:37.2
5RachaelSaint Albans  VT321362727:16.58:48/M6:16.0
6Nichelle GrennonSwanton  VT301172828:10.69:05/M7:10.1
7Yolande Allen-MoormannSwanton  VT312273629:32.39:32/M8:31.8
8Kelsey MalbeaufEast Fairfield  VT361956848:50.815:45/M27:50.3
9Alissa GravesFairfield  VT331167352:52.617:03/M31:52.1
Female 40 to 49       
PlaceNameCityAgeBib NoOverallTimePaceTime Back
1Mary WilliamsEssex Junction  VT471391725:39.28:17/M4:38.8
2Julie KellyEssex Junction  VT491892025:40.18:17/M4:39.6
3Meaghan MalboeufSt. Albans  VT431243229:05.99:23/M8:05.4
4Michele BouchardFairfield  VT481074732:14.510:24/M11:14.0
5Lesley VeyseyCavendish  VT481864933:53.610:56/M12:53.1
6Kelly SargentFairfield  VT402105735:53.111:35/M14:52.6
7Carol ChevalierSaint Albans  VT472146546:43.915:05/M25:43.4
8Brianne HeyerSt. Albans  VT431186747:36.415:21/M26:35.9
Female 50 to 59       
PlaceNameCityAgeBib NoOverallTimePaceTime Back
1Anne TreadwellBurlington  VT54174621:00.46:47/M 
2Wendy HumphreysMilton  VT532081625:30.38:14/M4:29.8
3Kim BoyarskyHuntington  VT521792125:42.58:18/M4:42.1
4Karin BernoSt. Albans  VT591022426:42.88:37/M5:42.3
5Tara WebsterSwanton  VT511383129:05.39:23/M8:04.8
6Stacey TullySaint Albans  VT552183829:44.19:36/M8:43.7
Female 60-69       
PlaceNameCityAgeBib NoOverallTimePaceTime Back
1Cathy MartellSt Albans  VT631253429:09.39:24/M8:08.8
2Tina BoudreauEssex Junction  VT601914331:46.010:15/M10:45.5
3Vicki CaunosSaint Albans  VT641937048:52.515:46/M27:52.0
Male 18 and Under       
PlaceNameCityAgeBib NoOverallTimePaceTime Back
1Gage MagnusonFairfax  VT14188520:53.26:44/M2:13.4
2Liam PatenaudeFairfield  VT131821224:13.07:49/M5:33.3
3Eagan MurphySwanton  VT171271324:14.37:49/M5:34.5
4Thomas MalboeufSaint Albans  VT102233329:05.99:23/M10:26.2
5Ryan HeyerSt. Albans  VT131193930:08.19:43/M11:28.3
6Jack BarneyFairfield  VT121994231:08.110:03/M12:28.3
Male 19-29       
PlaceNameCityAgeBib NoOverallTimePaceTime Back
1Matthew CiminellaJamaica Plain  MA25203220:13.66:31/M1:33.9
2Tj RooneySaint Albans  VT22185821:48.77:02/M3:08.9
3Brendan BoyceWolfeboro  NH281101525:15.38:09/M6:35.6
Male 30 to 39       
PlaceNameCityAgeBib NoOverallTimePaceTime Back
1Kyle ZehBlowing Rock  NC36140922:04.77:07/M3:25.0
2Johnny BarraraBig Spring  TX361762526:55.08:41/M8:15.3
3Colin CapseyFranklin  VT312132928:17.59:08/M9:37.7
4Mitchell MaynardSaint Albans  VT301814130:56.59:59/M12:16.8
5Rayburn ReedEnosburg Falls  VT361344832:36.910:31/M13:57.1
6Alexander OdariukSt-Jean-sur-ric  QC351316647:36.015:21/M28:56.2
Male 40 to 49       
PlaceNameCityAgeBib NoOverallTimePaceTime Back
1Ethan HodgsonSouth Hero  VT40217320:36.86:39/M1:57.1
2Damian BolducCraftsbury Common  VT44103420:52.06:44/M2:12.3
3Luke HulbertFranklin  VT41122721:42.27:00/M3:02.5
4Chris MatthewsEssex Junction  VT481901825:39.38:17/M6:59.6
5Nathan PatenaudeFairfield  VT451832225:43.98:18/M7:04.2
6Jeff BarneyFairfield  VT482002627:15.88:48/M8:36.1
7Eric SchoembsFairfield  VT421356036:27.511:46/M17:47.7
Male 50 to 59       
PlaceNameCityAgeBib NoOverallTimePaceTime Back
1Joe NoonanSaint Albans  VT54130118:39.76:01/M 
2Eric BrighamMilton  VT521121925:40.08:17/M7:00.2
3Michael MussiEssex Junction  VT571293529:29.29:31/M10:49.5
4George MurphySwanton  VT511284431:47.610:15/M13:07.8
5Larry EdelsonE Fairfield  VT531155936:25.111:45/M17:45.4
Male 60 to 69       
PlaceNameCityAgeBib NoOverallTimePaceTime Back
1Bob CiminellaBuffalo  NY622054632:13.510:24/M13:33.8
2Bill PorterWilliston  VT672166445:59.514:50/M27:19.8

