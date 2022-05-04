|Female 18 and Under
|Place
|Name
|City
|Age
|Bib No
|Overall
|Time
|Pace
|Time Back
|1
|Hailey Aylward
|Fairfield VT
|11
|175
|30
|29:01.2
|9:22/M
|8:00.7
|2
|Raelynne Bouchard
|Fairfield VT
|11
|108
|37
|29:36.8
|9:33/M
|8:36.3
|3
|Marie Desorgher
|St. Albans VT
|14
|113
|50
|34:53.9
|11:15/M
|13:53.4
|4
|Lilah Powers
|St. Albans VT
|14
|219
|51
|34:59.3
|11:17/M
|13:58.8
|5
|Nellie Smith
|Montgomery VT
|11
|212
|52
|35:06.8
|11:20/M
|14:06.3
|6
|Arika Aylward
|Fairfield VT
|13
|101
|53
|35:12.5
|11:21/M
|14:12.0
|7
|Harper Patenaude
|Fairfiled VT
|10
|133
|54
|35:33.4
|11:28/M
|14:32.9
|8
|Sadie Toof
|Fairfield VT
|8
|137
|55
|35:38.8
|11:30/M
|14:38.3
|9
|Maeve Sargent
|Fairfield VT
|8
|209
|56
|35:49.5
|11:33/M
|14:49.0
|10
|Avery Edelson
|E Fairfield VT
|8
|114
|58
|36:24.5
|11:45/M
|15:24.0
|11
|Trinity Bouchard
|Fairfield VT
|13
|109
|61
|39:59.2
|12:54/M
|18:58.7
|12
|Vivien Garceau
|Saint Albans VT
|10
|197
|62
|40:10.2
|12:58/M
|19:09.7
|13
|Taylor Chavalier
|Saint Albans VT
|11
|184
|63
|45:31.5
|14:41/M
|24:31.0
|14
|Edith Malbeouf
|East Fairfield VT
|9
|194
|69
|48:51.5
|15:46/M
|27:51.0
|15
|Ellason Branon
|Fairfield VT
|9
|111
|71
|50:09.0
|16:11/M
|29:08.5
|16
|Alivia Aylward
|Fairfield VT
|9
|100
|72
|52:52.3
|17:03/M
31:51.8
|Female 19-29
|Place
|Name
|City
|Age
|Bib No
|Overall
|Time
|Pace
|Time Back
|1
|Charlotte Hartman
|Saint Albans VT
|28
|180
|40
|30:56.5
|9:59/M
|9:56.0
|2
|Rachel Vallierie
|South Burlington VT
|29
|224
|45
|32:01.4
|10:20/M
|11:00.9
|Female 30 to 39
|Place
|Name
|City
|Age
|Bib No
|Overall
|Time
|Pace
|Time Back
|1
|Laurie Orzech
|Fairfax VT
|35
|132
|10
|22:51.9
|7:23/M
|1:51.4
|2
|Kristin Kindred
|Essex Junction VT
|31
|215
|11
|24:10.0
|7:48/M
|3:09.5
|3
|Anna Royer
|East Fairfield VT
|39
|222
|14
|24:42.4
|7:58/M
|3:41.9
|4
|Alisha Larocque
|Fairfield VT
|38
|123
|23
|26:37.7
|8:35/M
|5:37.2
|5
|Rachael
|Saint Albans VT
|32
|136
|27
|27:16.5
|8:48/M
|6:16.0
|6
|Nichelle Grennon
|Swanton VT
|30
|117
|28
|28:10.6
|9:05/M
|7:10.1
|7
|Yolande Allen-Moormann
|Swanton VT
|31
|227
|36
|29:32.3
|9:32/M
|8:31.8
|8
|Kelsey Malbeauf
|East Fairfield VT
|36
|195
|68
|48:50.8
|15:45/M
|27:50.3
|9
|Alissa Graves
|Fairfield VT
|33
|116
|73
|52:52.6
|17:03/M
|31:52.1
|Female 40 to 49
|Place
|Name
|City
|Age
|Bib No
|Overall
|Time
|Pace
|Time Back
|1
|Mary Williams
|Essex Junction VT
|47
|139
|17
|25:39.2
|8:17/M
|4:38.8
|2
|Julie Kelly
|Essex Junction VT
|49
|189
|20
|25:40.1
|8:17/M
|4:39.6
|3
|Meaghan Malboeuf
|St. Albans VT
|43
|124
|32
|29:05.9
|9:23/M
|8:05.4
|4
|Michele Bouchard
|Fairfield VT
|48
|107
|47
|32:14.5
|10:24/M
|11:14.0
|5
|Lesley Veysey
|Cavendish VT
|48
|186
|49
|33:53.6
|10:56/M
|12:53.1
|6
|Kelly Sargent
|Fairfield VT
|40
|210
|57
|35:53.1
|11:35/M
|14:52.6
|7
|Carol Chevalier
|Saint Albans VT
|47
|214
|65
|46:43.9
|15:05/M
|25:43.4
|8
|Brianne Heyer
|St. Albans VT
|43
|118
|67
|47:36.4
|15:21/M
|26:35.9
|Female 50 to 59
|Place
|Name
|City
|Age
|Bib No
|Overall
|Time
|Pace
|Time Back
|1
|Anne Treadwell
|Burlington VT
|54
|174
|6
|21:00.4
|6:47/M
|2
|Wendy Humphreys
|Milton VT
|53
|208
|16
|25:30.3
|8:14/M
|4:29.8
|3
|Kim Boyarsky
|Huntington VT
|52
|179
|21
|25:42.5
|8:18/M
|4:42.1
|4
|Karin Berno
|St. Albans VT
|59
|102
|24
|26:42.8
|8:37/M
|5:42.3
|5
|Tara Webster
|Swanton VT
|51
|138
|31
|29:05.3
|9:23/M
|8:04.8
|6
|Stacey Tully
|Saint Albans VT
|55
|218
|38
|29:44.1
|9:36/M
|8:43.7
|Female 60-69
|Place
|Name
|City
|Age
|Bib No
|Overall
|Time
|Pace
|Time Back
|1
|Cathy Martell
|St Albans VT
|63
|125
|34
|29:09.3
|9:24/M
|8:08.8
|2
|Tina Boudreau
|Essex Junction VT
|60
|191
|43
|31:46.0
|10:15/M
|10:45.5
|3
|Vicki Caunos
|Saint Albans VT
|64
|193
|70
|48:52.5
|15:46/M
|27:52.0
|Male 18 and Under
|Place
|Name
|City
|Age
|Bib No
|Overall
|Time
|Pace
|Time Back
|1
|Gage Magnuson
|Fairfax VT
|14
|188
|5
|20:53.2
|6:44/M
|2:13.4
|2
|Liam Patenaude
|Fairfield VT
|13
|182
|12
|24:13.0
|7:49/M
|5:33.3
|3
|Eagan Murphy
|Swanton VT
|17
|127
|13
|24:14.3
|7:49/M
|5:34.5
|4
|Thomas Malboeuf
|Saint Albans VT
|10
|223
|33
|29:05.9
|9:23/M
|10:26.2
|5
|Ryan Heyer
|St. Albans VT
|13
|119
|39
|30:08.1
|9:43/M
|11:28.3
|6
|Jack Barney
|Fairfield VT
|12
|199
|42
|31:08.1
|10:03/M
|12:28.3
|Male 19-29
|Place
|Name
|City
|Age
|Bib No
|Overall
|Time
|Pace
|Time Back
|1
|Matthew Ciminella
|Jamaica Plain MA
|25
|203
|2
|20:13.6
|6:31/M
|1:33.9
|2
|Tj Rooney
|Saint Albans VT
|22
|185
|8
|21:48.7
|7:02/M
|3:08.9
|3
|Brendan Boyce
|Wolfeboro NH
|28
|110
|15
|25:15.3
|8:09/M
|6:35.6
|Male 30 to 39
|Place
|Name
|City
|Age
|Bib No
|Overall
|Time
|Pace
|Time Back
|1
|Kyle Zeh
|Blowing Rock NC
|36
|140
|9
|22:04.7
|7:07/M
|3:25.0
|2
|Johnny Barrara
|Big Spring TX
|36
|176
|25
|26:55.0
|8:41/M
|8:15.3
|3
|Colin Capsey
|Franklin VT
|31
|213
|29
|28:17.5
|9:08/M
|9:37.7
|4
|Mitchell Maynard
|Saint Albans VT
|30
|181
|41
|30:56.5
|9:59/M
|12:16.8
|5
|Rayburn Reed
|Enosburg Falls VT
|36
|134
|48
|32:36.9
|10:31/M
|13:57.1
|6
|Alexander Odariuk
|St-Jean-sur-ric QC
|35
|131
|66
|47:36.0
|15:21/M
|28:56.2
|Male 40 to 49
|Place
|Name
|City
|Age
|Bib No
|Overall
|Time
|Pace
|Time Back
|1
|Ethan Hodgson
|South Hero VT
|40
|217
|3
|20:36.8
|6:39/M
|1:57.1
|2
|Damian Bolduc
|Craftsbury Common VT
|44
|103
|4
|20:52.0
|6:44/M
|2:12.3
|3
|Luke Hulbert
|Franklin VT
|41
|122
|7
|21:42.2
|7:00/M
|3:02.5
|4
|Chris Matthews
|Essex Junction VT
|48
|190
|18
|25:39.3
|8:17/M
|6:59.6
|5
|Nathan Patenaude
|Fairfield VT
|45
|183
|22
|25:43.9
|8:18/M
|7:04.2
|6
|Jeff Barney
|Fairfield VT
|48
|200
|26
|27:15.8
|8:48/M
|8:36.1
|7
|Eric Schoembs
|Fairfield VT
|42
|135
|60
|36:27.5
|11:46/M
|17:47.7
|Male 50 to 59
|Place
|Name
|City
|Age
|Bib No
|Overall
|Time
|Pace
|Time Back
|1
|Joe Noonan
|Saint Albans VT
|54
|130
|1
|18:39.7
|6:01/M
|2
|Eric Brigham
|Milton VT
|52
|112
|19
|25:40.0
|8:17/M
|7:00.2
|3
|Michael Mussi
|Essex Junction VT
|57
|129
|35
|29:29.2
|9:31/M
|10:49.5
|4
|George Murphy
|Swanton VT
|51
|128
|44
|31:47.6
|10:15/M
|13:07.8
|5
|Larry Edelson
|E Fairfield VT
|53
|115
|59
|36:25.1
|11:45/M
|17:45.4
|Male 60 to 69
|Place
|Name
|City
|Age
|Bib No
|Overall
|Time
|Pace
|Time Back
|1
|Bob Ciminella
|Buffalo NY
|62
|205
|46
|32:13.5
|10:24/M
|13:33.8
|2
|Bill Porter
|Williston VT
|67
|216
|64
|45:59.5
|14:50/M
|27:19.8
