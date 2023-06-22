ruthies-sports-awards-spring.jpg

What are the Messenger Sports Awards? We thought it would be fun to highlight some of the athletes who stood out to us in ways that may not have appeared on a scoresheet. The selections will reflect the teams each Messenger reporter/photographer spent the most time covering.

Sports Editor: Ruthie Laroche

As the Sports Editor at the Saint Albans Messenger, I have the unique perspective of reading all the articles written by others as well as my own firsthand experience with teams and athletes. It’s hard to choose eight, when I know how hard all the athletes work before, during, and after a season. When I’m not covering sports, I’m hiking, running, walking dogs, and visiting with family. Regardless of what I’m doing, I’m always looking for new ways to highlight our athletes and teams. We have such a great athletic community in Franklin County.

ray.jpg

Heart and Hustle: Ray Fournier

If you've watched Ray play, you know what I mean. Whether he's beating out a bunt or hyping up the team, Ray is always bringing the energy and giving 110 percent! 
cami.jpg

Heart and Hustle: Cami Benoit

Cami puts intensity and heart into every play, whether she's scooping up a ball at third or racing around the basepaths, and her energy is infectious! 
carson.jpg

Rookie of the Year: Carson Neveau

Carson joined the BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites as a freshman and made his presence known immediately on the mound, at the plate, and in the field. 
kaitlyn.jpg

Rookie of the Year: Kaitlyn Lumbra

Kaitlyn (center) set the tone for her running career at BFA-St. Albans with trips to the New England Championships and the New Balance Outdoor Nationals along with earning many spots on the BFA-St. Albans track and field All-Time lists. 
cora.jpg

Best Defense: Cora Thomas

If you've never seen Cora on the field, you have one more season to watch her at short stop with the Comets. I recommend you do! She's got one of the best gloves in the state of Vermont. 
Parker.jpg

Best Defense: Parker Hakey

Parker made some plays at short stop this spring that made me do a double-take. He's another one you'll want to see on the field during his high school career. He's entering his junior year at MVU, so don't wait too long!
danny.jpg

Most Improved: Danny Antillon

Enosburg senior Danny Antillon spent the winter working on his swing, and it showed! 
DSC02612.jpg

Most Improved: Jaiden Thweatt

Jaiden Thweatt sured up the the BFA-Fairfax outfield tracking down just about anything hit her way. Did I mention that she made several outstanding over-the-fence catches to steal home runs from opponents? 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation