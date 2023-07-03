What are the Messenger Sports Awards? We thought it would be fun to highlight some of the athletes who stood out to us in ways that may not have appeared on a scoresheet. The selections will reflect the teams each reporter/photographer spent the most time covering.
Reporter/photographer: David Laroche
David was a catcher during his three seasons on MVU’s varsity baseball team and went on to play baseball at Lyndon State College. He lives in Highgate with his wife Amanda, their daughter Maddie, and two dogs, Marcy and Lincoln. David works in marketing for A.N. Deringer and enjoys photography, running, hiking, disc golf, and modding his 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.