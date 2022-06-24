We thought it would be fun to highlight some of the athletes who stood out to us in ways that may not have appeared on a scoresheet. Each of our selections will be a bit biased toward the teams we spent the most time covering.
Reporter/photographer: David Laroche
Heart and Hustle
Shea Howrigan: Shea’s offensive and defensive effort helped push the Enosburg Hornets this year. His versatility on defense and consistent bat in the lineup gave Enosburg a boost.
Kyrielle Deauso: Kyrielle’s offensive and defensive efforts helped propel the Richford Rockets through their excellent season. She was a force in the lineup, as well as a solid defender, keeping Richford rolling on their way to a championship game bid.
Most improved
Eli Calhoun: Eli stepped it up for the Thunderbirds this year, becoming a prominent ace on their pitching staff. Multiple quality starts helped propel the Thunderbirds late into games throughout the entire season.
Molly Medor: Molly’s performance on the mound kept the MVU Thunderbirds in and ahead in many games this year. As a sophomore she came to play the entire year; it will be exciting to see what the future has in store for her and the Thunderbirds.
Best defensive player
Parker Hakey: Parker’s presence in the MVU infield saved multiple runs for the team throughout the year. His range left and right, as well as overall baseball knowledge and sense proved to be a key part of the MVU defense.
Sarah Coloney: Sarah’s presence on the mound for the Fairfax Bullets helped keep them ahead of their opponents for multiple games this season. Her control of the pace of play and confidence on the mound gave the Fairfax defense the push they needed to play excellent defense throughout the year.
Biggest personality
Gabe Nyland-Funke: As the Fairfax Bullet’s catcher, Gabe made his presence known on the field. He did an excellent job controlling the pitching staff, as well as managing the game as plays were being made. His motivation and hustle helped keep Fairfax alive in many games.
Alexandra Brouillette: Alexandra’s drive and motivation helped push the MVU Thunderbirds throughout the softball season. On the field she was a leader in the infield, motivating those around her to perform at the peak of their performance.
