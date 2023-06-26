adam's-spring-awards.jpg

Talia McCray, Grady Gervais, Kyrielle Deuso, and Gavin Nichols were four of Adam's eight picks for the spring season. 

 Adam Laroche

What are the Messenger Sports Awards? We thought it would be fun to highlight some of the athletes who stood out to us in ways that may not have appeared on a scoresheet. The selections will reflect the teams each Messenger reporter/photographer spent the most time covering.

Reporter/photographer: Adam Laroche

Adam covered teams throughout Franklin County alongside his wife Ruthie, the Sports Editor at the Messenger. Adam is a 1991 graduate of Missisquoi Valley Union High School and works as a director of marketing for Performance Foodservice in Essex, VT. Adam enjoys photography and videography, hiking, and running. He also knows his way around a drum set and can name just about any song on the radio.

gavin.jpg

Best Defense: Gavin Nichols
ky.jpg

Best Defense: Kyrielle Dueso
destinee.jpg

Heart & Hustle: Destinee Pigeon
will.jpg

Heart & Hustle: Will Steinhour
lilly.jpg

Rookie of the Year: Lilianna Fournier
grady.jpg

Rookie of the Year: Grady Gervis
talia.jpg

Most Improved: Talia McCray
jj.jpg

Most Improved: JJ Beauregard

