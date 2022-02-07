We hope you enjoy the highlights we captured from the 2022 Vermont Indoor Track and Field State Championships!
Check out Ruth Bruckner's reaction to her record breaking run!
MVU's Ruth Brueckner breaks D2 600m indoor track record at Vermont Indoor Track & Field State Championships!
Loghan Hughes became the first BFA St. Albans runner to win a distance title in indoor track.
