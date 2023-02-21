Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snowfall. Total snow accumulations of 7 inches or more, with ice accumulations of a light glaze possible in Rutland and Windsor Counties. * WHERE...All of northern New York, and central and northern Vermont. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially on the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of moderate to heavy snow will occur primarily Wednesday night before tapering off on Thursday. Snowfall rates of greater than an inch per hour will lower visibilities to a half mile at times during the heaviest snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&