The Collins Perley Figure Skating Club, in its 27th season, is proud to present their 2023 performance, themed Heroes and Villains, at the Collins Perley Sports Complex this Sunday, Feb. 26.
This it the club's first performance since Feb. 19, 2020, pre-COVID-19, and they're very excited to once again be performing for their communities.
Where and when: Sunday, Feb. 26, at 2p.m at Collins Perley Sports Center, 890 Fairfax Road, St. Albans, VT.
Admission: Tickets are $10.00 each three years and younger are free.
