Swanton - The Champlain and Northwest Little League All-Star teams met in Swanton on Tuesday evening for the 11-12 District 3 Little League Championship game.
Champlain took a loss to Northwest on Monday evening but came back on Tuesday ready to win.
"We showed up, our bats showed up, and our attitude and aggressiveness showed up. We came out ready to play like we can," said Champlain coach Seth Hungerford.
"The girls showed great composure. They fought back and didn't give up; that's all they had to do, and it's all we asked for."
Northwest got on the board in the top of the first, but Champlain answered quickly as Skylar Poquette hit a stand-up double, driving in the first run. Nora Tatro drove in a second run, giving Champlain the lead. Ella Dunigan drove in a third run, and Champlain left the inning with a 4-1 advantage.
Northwest wasted no time chipping away at the lead as Lillianna Fournier launched a two-out double to score two runs in the bottom of the second; Madisyn Spears knocked in the tying run.
Isabella Stuart's single got Champlain started in the bottom of the second, and Skylar Poquette launched a ball to score two runs and regain the lead.
Nora Tatro plated the seventh run as Champlain went on a two-out rally of their own. Ella Dunigan hit in the eighth run before Addison Gates took the third out from the circle on a throw to first.
The third inning moved quickly as Molly Parah earned three prompt outs for Champlain; Northwest's Brooke Cota came up with an outstanding catch in center for the second out in the bottom of the inning. Gates struck out the final batter.
Isabella Stuart reached second in the first at-bat of the fourth. Tatro roped a ball down the left-field line to score Stuart and extend Champlain's lead to 9-4.
Northwest's Janessa Yates put down a beautiful bunt, beating out the throw and advancing Addyson Longway. Ava Howe advanced both runners, and Brooke Cota, who came up with bases loaded, hit a single to score a run. Champlain got the final out, ending a dangerous scoring threat.
Ella Dunigan reached first for Champlain in the fifth but heads up defense on the part of Northwest got the inning's first out after throwing Dunigan out at third. Gates struck out the next two batters to keep the score at 9-5 Champlain.
In the top of the sixth, Northwest threatened again as Spears took a ball to the shoulder, and Gates hit a ball into left, reaching base and advancing Spears to third. Longway was intentionally walked, loading the bases. Janessa Yates stepped into the box, batting in the sixth run. Champlain notched the final out, winning the 2021 District 3 Title by a score of 9-6.
“I’d like to commend Northwest on a very hard-fought game and a great all-star season. They have nothing to hang their heads about. Unfortunately, tonight someone had to lose," said Hungerford.
“I'ould like to thank Swanton for hosting the District 3 Championship. They did an outstanding job!”
Molly Parah and Nora Tatro were all smiles at the end of the title game.
"It feels so good to win against them," said Nora.
"I was more relaxed today. We lost yesterday, but I felt like we could get it back today," said pitcher Parah.
The girls extended thanks to their teammates.
"We can count on our teammates. We know they'll make the plays," said Tatro.
"They're great hitters," said Parah.
The game was a preview of things to come; girls from the teams could play against each other in high school in the coming years.
"They will be playing for MVU, so they will be our rivals at BFA; it starts right now," said Tatro.
Champlain will travel to Burlington for the state tournament in the next leg of the Little League softball tournament.
