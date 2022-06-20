SWANTON - The Little League 10/12 softball tournament kicked off on Monday, June 20, as Champlain (St. Albans and Georgia) took on Northeast, earning a 12-2 lead.
Champlain jumped to an early lead, plating three runs in the top of the first. Northeast answered, scoring two runs on an overthrow.
Chatham Brouillette gave Champlain a boost with an in-the-park home run, leaving the top half of the second with an 8-2 lead.
In the top of the third, Sophie Derby, pitching for Northeast, caught a laser of a comebacker to end the top of the third, holding Champlain to 8-2.
Emma Parah entered the circle for Champlain in the fourth, holding the home team through the remainder of the game. Champlain tacked on four more runs in the later innings to secure the win.
Champlain hits: Emma Parah, Isabelle Stuart, Marah McGinn, Julia Hungerford, and Anna Ebert.
Northeast hits: Sophie Derby
