The Champlain 10/12 All-Star team earned a 3-1 win over Essex on Wednesday, June 28. Champlain takes the field on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. for their second game of the District 3 Little League Softball Tournament at John R. Raleigh Memorial Field.
featured
Champlain tops Essex in 10/12 District 3 Little League Softball Tournament!
written by Ruthie Larocherlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Tags
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger. Contact her at rlaroche@orourkemediagroup.comrlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com |
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.